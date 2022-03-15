Delcath Systems to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH, an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a conference call on March 25, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Conference Call Information
[REGISTER NOW] Live Educational session tonight at 5 pm ET: How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Reserve Your Seat. (Less Than 50 Seats Remaining)
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date: March 25, 2022
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Entry Code: 938572
International: 973-528-0011; Entry Code: 938572
The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/44898
About Delcath Systems, Inc.
Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.
Contact:
Delcath Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@delcath.com
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.