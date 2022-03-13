Barge Transportation Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Analysis

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Pune, India, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global barge transportation market size is predicted to inflate on account of the surging usage in inland waterways for delivery in numerous industries such as chemicals, agricultural products, and so on.

Industry Development:

June 2021: Ingram Marine Group grouped with Cenac Marine Services, Main Iron Works, and other shareholders to hold a ceremony regarding the M/V Adrienne M. Moore and honoring of the M/V Tom Cornwell.





Barge Transportation Market Growth Factors:

Barge transportation can be measured as a cost-friendly and great-capacity method of transportation in comparison with other approaches of transport, such as road, rail, and air.

Barges can sustain higher loads and guarantee safety, predominantly when it comes to the mobility of large volumes of cargo. Consequently, the implementation of barges is predicted to upsurge over the forecast period.

Rise In E-Commerce Business and Policy support to Drive The barge transportation market Growth

Market Segments:

By type, the global market is segregated into tank barge, opened, and covered.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into dry cargo, liquid cargo, and gaseous cargo.

In terms of application, the global barge transportation market is divided into agricultural products, coal & crude petroleum, food & beverages, chemicals, and others.

On the basis of region, the global market is separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold maximum barge transportation market share and is owing to the surging trade activities and manufacturing boost. Countries in the Asia Pacific region have been observed to mark prosperous revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The pivotal players implement numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as pioneering companies. Among the bunch of strategies, one effective plan is procuring corporations to spur the brand value among users.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Kirby Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Campbell Transportation Company Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Ingram Marine Group (Tennessee, U.S.)

SEACOR Holdings (Florida, U.S.)

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) (Indiana, U.S.)

PTC Logistics (Florida, U.S.)

Neska Container Line B.V. (Dordrecht, Netherlands)

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) (Singapore)

Heartland Barge (Illinois, U.S.)





