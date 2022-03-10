Inspirato to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results March 10

DENVER, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) ("Inspirato" or the "Company"), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 results after the close of the market on Thursday, March 10, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at https://investor.inspirato.com/. Interested parties may also dial (855) 715-9122 or, for international callers, (478) 219-0990. The conference call access code is 3654609.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.

Launched in 2011, Inspirato is the innovative luxury travel subscription brand that provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato Collection includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato improved travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world's first luxury travel subscription inclusive of nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

