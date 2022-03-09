Ankr Releases Revolutionary Liquid Bridge & Multi-Chain API To Bolster Polygon Network

San Francisco, California, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ankr, the largest node provider for both Binance and Polygon, today announced the release of two new products - Ankr Bridge and a set of multi-chain APIs that speed blockchain development.

Ankr is a multi-chain platform that caters to stakers, developers, and blockchain enterprises. It is a comprehensive gateway for people to securely build and earn on Web3. Ankr is already the leading platform for a large swathe of Web3 developers and DeFi token stakers, and is rapidly adding to its arsenal of tools.

The Ankr Bridge enables users to send their liquid staking tokens to different blockchains, unlocking several new use-cases. The first release will enable the aMATICb liquid staking token to be sent and stored between the Ethereum and Polygon chains, though more tokens will be added soon.

This is a revolutionary addition for multiple reasons. Liquid staking is already innovative as it means users can exit staking at any time and have the option to earn additional layers of rewards on DeFi platforms.

In fixed staking, tokens would be locked with a variable rate of return. For instance, those who self-staked on the Ethereum network might have to wait for years until unstaking is enabled. Liquid staking changes all this by giving users liquid staking tokens in return for staking, giving their staked assets instant liquidity for use in other places. As an example, the reward-earning aMATICb token can be traded on decentralized exchanges or used for DeFi strategies like liquidity mining at any time.

Ankr Bridge is a cross-chain liquid staking bridge. This means users can purchase liquid staking tokens on a decentralized exchange (DEX) regardless of the underlying blockchain. This also allows users to find more arbitrage opportunities and trade liquid staking tokens easily, without messy conversions and network fees on different exchanges. It's also possible to interact with a number of liquid staking tokens on a single chain, making new products like indexes possible.

Ankr Bridge will ultimately allow users to stake any token on any chain – that's huge news for those involved in this burgeoning DeFi industry. DeFi users' yield-earning potential is vastly increased thanks to this new bridge feature.

Ankr's other product launch pertains to developers. Ankr is releasing two new APIs that make querying the blockchain far easier. In a new multi-chain Web3 environment, having easy access to data on multiple chains is very important. The Ankr Advanced API allows developers and companies to easily extract the information that they need on 11 blockchains (and growing), so they can focus on scaling their respective projects.

The second API release is one that tracks Non-Fungible Token (NFT) data. Currently, most developers have to rely on centralized third parties to find information on NFTs. They also have to jump between different resources to get information instead of using one multi-chain provider such as Ankr that pulls data from decentralized sources.

These APIs were created after feedback from the development community who were looking for a faster way to query blockchains. Through these APIs, developers can query large sections of a blockchain (or multiple blockchains) in a single call. Both APIs are released under Ankr Scan, a multi-chain explorer tool that currently supports 11 blockchains.

At the cutting edge of Web3, Ankr is offering development teams and token stakers the very best features that are not available elsewhere. The Ankr Bridge release, in conjunction with unparalleled API offerings, positions Ankr as a leader in Web3 infrastructure. It is likely to be one of the largest players in the future of multi-chain, cross-chain, and Infrastructure Finance, a new market just taking off now.



About Ankr Network

Ankr is building the future of decentralized infrastructure and multi-chain solutions, servicing over 50 proof-of-stake chains with an industry-leading global node delivery system and developer toolkit. Ankr serves over 1T transactions a year across Web3 and is the main infrastructure provider for BSC, Fantom, and Polygon chains as of 2022.

