Context Therapeutics® Announces Acceptance of Five Abstracts to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

PHILADELPHIA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. ("Context" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CNTX), a women's oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that five abstracts have been selected for poster or symposium presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.



"Context is committed to advancing new therapeutics for female cancers and we are proud to have our compounds showcased at the upcoming AACR Annual Meeting," said Martin Lehr, CEO of Context Therapeutics. "We look forward to the presentations from investigators on lead product candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent, specific progesterone receptor (PR) antagonist being evaluated for PR+ breast, ovarian and endometrial cancer, and our preclinical anti-claudin 6 (CLDN6) bispecific monoclonal antibody (BsMAb) for gynecologic cancer therapy."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Atomic-level specificity of Claudin 6 monoclonal antibodies isolated for treating solid tumors

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibodies and Immune Therapies

Abstract Number: 318

Presenter: Joseph Rucker, Ph.D., Integral Molecular

Date and Time: April 10, 2022, 1:30 - 5:00 p.m.

Title: Targeting progesterone receptor (PR) with the antiprogestin onapristone in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of estrogen receptor positive (ER+), PR positive (PR+) bone metastasis of breast cancer

Session Category: Minisymposium

Session Title: New Approaches to Targeting Hormone Dependent Cancers

Abstract Number: 649

Presenter: Elisabetta Marangoni, Ph.D., Institut Curie

Date and Time: April 10, 2022, 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Title: Progesterone promotes immunomodulation and tumor development in the murine mammary gland

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Molecular Signaling and Metabolic and Epigenetic Regulation in Adaptive Tumor Immunity

Abstract Number: 1351

Presenter: Lauryn Werner, M.D., Ph.D. Candidate, University of Kansas

Date and Time: April 11, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Title: Development of claudin 6 bispecific antibodies for treatment of ovarian cancer

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Abstract Number: 2892

Presenter: Joseph Rucker, Ph.D., Integral Molecular

Date and Time: April 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Title: PR/STAT3 nuclear transcriptional complexes mediate aurora-A kinase-induced stemness plasticity in ER+ breast cancer

Session Category: Tumor Biology

Session Title: Stem Cells and Regulatory Pathways in Cancer

Abstract Number: 3163

Presenter: Antonio D'Assoro, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic

Date and Time: April 12, 2022, 1:30 - 5:00 p.m.

For more information and to view the abstracts, visit the AACR Annual Meeting website.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET, Context will host a webinar with its management team and AACR presenters, to discuss the results from these presentations and provide updates on the ONA-XR clinical program. Following the formal presentation, the Context team, along with AACR presenters, will be available for questions. To register for the webinar, please click here. Additionally, a replay of the webinar will be available on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Context's website, www.contexttherapeutics.com, for approximately 30 days after the webinar.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX), is a women's oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers. The Company's robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancer. ONA-XR is a novel, first-in-class small molecule under development as a potent and specific antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women's cancers. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.contexttherapeutics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the results of our clinical trials, (ii) the potential benefits of the product candidates, (iii) the likelihood data will support future development, (iv) the ability of the Company, its employees and certain AACR presenters to participate in and present at conferences and webinars, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors" contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

