This quarter, Holy Land Market discusses the importance of Olive Wood from Bethlehem, a wood that has special significance for Christians around the world.

Holy Land Market is among the world’s most respected and sought out sellers of authentic cultural and religious items ethically sourced directly from the Holy Land.

As a leader in its space, the company is dedicated to educating the community and sharing with the world the wonder, importance, and faith behind a diverse range of unique and handmade items.

This quarter, Holy Land Market discusses the importance of Olive Wood from Bethlehem, a wood that has special significance for Christians around the world.

The Olive Tree’s Significance in Christian Faiths

Bethlehem is a city held close in the hearts of Christians, believed by followers of Christianity to be the birthplace of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Olive Tree in the Bible

Throughout the Bible, references to the olive tree are prevalent. According to Holy Land Market, some of the most relevant references to the Olive Wood Tree include:

Jeremiah 11:16 – the Olive tree is described as a visually breathtaking tree bearing ‘goodly fruit’.

Deuteronomy 8:8 – Israel is explained as being the ‘land of olive oil and honey’

Psalm 52:8 – David likens himself to a flourishing olive tree growing in the house of God

Yotam’s Parable – Where the tree is described as the ‘king of trees’

Revelation 11:4 – In Revelation, Zerubbabel and Joshua are described as the ‘two olive trees and two candelabra that stand before the Lord of the Earth’.



Olive Tree Symbolism

Olive Trees are highly symbolic, both within and outside of the Christian faith, making Olive Wood a highly sought-after product.

Considered to be among the most sacred and beloved trees, the olive tree is often associated or representative of a symbol of peace, friendship, and longevity. It is not uncommon for the Olive Tree to live for hundreds of years, spanning several generations of families and capable of producing new shoots throughout its entire lifespan. For some, the tree’s ability to regenerate limbs and shoots is believed to be symbolic of the Bible’s resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to Holy Land Market, it is widely believed by biblical scholars that Jesus Christ, a carpenter by occupation, likely worked with olive wood, a wood that was widely available in Bethlehem at that time.

Arguably among the most important reasons why many Christians consider the Olive Tree to be scared is that the Bible describes Jesus Christ praying under an olive tree prior to being sacrificed on the cross, meaning that he chose to spend the last hours of his mortal life under an olive tree.

Traditional Use in Bethlehem Carpentry

The city of Bethlehem is known for its rich cultural tradition of olive wood carving, states Holy Land Market. This tradition dates back to Biblical times, and has been strongly represented by a multitude of Christian artists who specialize in carving religious depictions, pieces, and symbols from olive tree wood.

About Holy Land Market

Founded in 2001, the company was established by two Jerusalem-born brothers seeking to share the region’s beauty, culture, and craftsmanship with the world.

Today, Holy Land Market is home to the largest collection of religious and cultural artifacts, including a wide range of olive wood-based items including but not limited to rosaries, crucifixes, nativity sets, statues, ornaments jewelry, and more. Made of olive wood from Bethlehem, artifacts sold on the site are handcrafted by artisans who have dedicated their lives to their craft and to their faith.

On a mission to support Christians in the Holy Land, purchases made from Holy Land Market directly support local Christian families in surrounding cities.

Those interested in learning more or shopping for items are encouraged to visit the official website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Holy Land Market LLC

Contact Person: Isam Asfour

Email: Send Email

Phone: 612-454-7916

Address:11975 Portland Ave Ste 108

City: Burnsville

State: MN

Country: United States

Website: https://holylandmarket.com/

