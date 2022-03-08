Redlight ALT Unveils Inventory of Natural Supplements For General Health

Redlight Supplements recently launched its range of best-in-class health and weight loss supplements under the brand name REDLIGHT ALT. The new range of all-natural supplements focuses on the consumers’ well-being along with serving the purpose of weight loss. Based in the USA, Redlight ALT is an FDA-registered manufacturing facility and follows all cGMP guidelines to ensure the safest and most accurate product for its clients.

The company claims that it aims to become a one-stop shop for all weight loss supplements and provide affordable dietary supplements to all consumers. The company follows the highest standards of testing for every compound and supplement it creates. Redlight ALT also boasts of having numerous best sellers on its product. Garcinia Cambogia 95% capsule is one of its star products, a supplement made from the rind of the Garcinia Cambogia fruit, a fruit native to SouthEast Asia. The fruit has health and weight loss benefits as it contains a substance called HCA or Hydroxycitric Acid.

Redlight Supplements’ goal is to provide our customers with high-quality supplements at great prices. We follow certain Core Values which are as follows: as we are based in the USA, we have acGMP, NSF and FDA Registered Manufacturing Facility. We believe in providing High-Quality Dietary Supplements to every fitness and health enthusiast. All our incoming ingredients are carefully tested using American laboratories and we Ensure that every compound & Supplement that is created is verified and tested to the highest food safety standards”, said Ardi Layegh from Redlight Supplements.

Oftentimes people who are very passionate about bodybuilding, use artificial supplements, excess proteins, and steroids which prove to be very harmful to them in the long run. REDLIGHT ALT claims to be an all-natural supplement for food, which is not only beneficial for their weight-loss mission but also have added health benefits. “We are proud to offer the best service, quality, and quick delivery”, added Ardi Layegh.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvXmx9esnPA

To learn more, use the media contact outlets shared below.

Media Contact

Company Name: Redlight Supplements (Redlight Health Products Inc)

Contact Person: Ardi Layegh

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://redlightsupplements.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Redlight ALT Unveils Inventory of Natural Supplements For General Health