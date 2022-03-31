Sea-based Remote Weapon Systems Market: Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 02:33:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Sea-based remote weapon systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.



The Sea-based remote weapon systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.



- The demand for advanced weaponry onboard naval vessels is increasing steadily fueled by naval fleet expansion plans of various countries to enhance their naval capabilities is expected to generate the demand for sea-based remote weapon systems during the forecast period.

- The increasing investments of armed forces and RWS manufacturers into the development of advanced remote weapon stations, integrated with new sensor technologies (visual systems), and firing systems (like directed energy weapons) is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends



Advancements in Sea-based RWS Technology



With the growth in asymmetric warfare, major countries are investing in the development of new technologies that will be integrated with advanced sensor technologies and advanced fire control systems to improve accuracy and performance of the existing systems. The new systems are being integrated into unmanned systems. For instance, in August 2019, the US Navy surface warfare and Marine Corps developed a new unmanned sea system that is integrated with advanced infrared systems and video systems along with a .50 caliber machine gun. Also, governments are investing in new technologies with more lethality and higher accuracy. In May 2020, the US Navy has completed the testing of high-energy laser weapon, solid-state Laser - Technology Maturation Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD) MK 2 MOD 0 onboard USS Portland that can disable unmanned aerial vehicles. Earlier, in March 2019, the US Navy announced to integrate directed energy weapon systems on guided-missile destroyer by 2021. The aforementioned plans to integrate advanced RWS are anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The various countries in the Asia-Pacific region are rapidly increasing its military expenditure due to increasing political tensions and border issues. China is the largest military spender in the region with USD 261 billion military expenditure in 2019. The Chinese People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) boasts of more than 300 surface combatants, submarines, amphibious ships, patrol craft, and specialized units. The PLAN is rapidly replacing obsolescent and single-purpose ships in favor of larger, multirole combatants with advanced anti-ship, anti-air, and anti-submarine weapons and sensors. Furthermore, due to political tensions with China, countries like India, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia among others are modernizing and upgrading their naval vessels and combat systems to enhance their naval capabilities. For instance, in 2017, Hyundai Heavy Industries selected ASELSAN to provide SMASH 30 mm naval gun system for two new frigates of Philippine Navy. These frigates are planned to be delivered to the Philippines Navy by the end of 2020. In addition to the modernization plans, various countries in the region are investing in indigenous development and manufacturing of RWS systems. The indigenous manufacturing of RWS is anticipated to accelerate the growth of naval RWS market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in Sea-based remote weapon systems market are Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Elbit Systems Ltd., ASELSAN A.Ş., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation. In addition to these players, Nexter Systems is a major player in the market, which provides NARWHAL Naval RWS (currently in service with more than 25 naval forces). The RWS manufactures are investing heavily in the development of RWS and increase their product portfolio. With the integration of advanced sensor systems and optronic equipment in fire control systems to target, track, and hit the target, it is anticipated to help the companies expand their geographical presence in the emerging markets. Also, the regional players in the market are collaborating with international players with technology transfer agreements for developing indigenous capabilities. For instance, in 2018, National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM), Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) and ASELSAN MALAYSIA Sdn. Bhd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the local development of RCWS and the co-development of R&D programs in this regard. Such partnerships are anticipated to help the regional players to cater to the respective government bodies, thereby increasing their share in the market in the coming years.



