Naval Navigation and Communication Systems Market: By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 00:00:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- The naval navigation and communication systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



The naval navigation and communication systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



- The constant update and introduction of a series of resolutions and codes on the guidelines on navigation issues and performance standards for shipborne navigational and radiocommunications equipment, namely the SOLAS, COLREG, and STCW have necessitated the development of new navigation and communication systems to ensure the safety of naval assets in the seas.

- The ongoing R&D towards the development of advanced maritime technologies, such as stealth submarines and unmanned marine systems, is envisioned to inspire the potential investments towards the development and induction of sophisticated navigation systems to ensure vessel safety and high-performance communication systems that can ensure the swift, stealthy, and encrypted flow of telemetry data between the naval fleet and the control station.

Click Here to Download Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86733



Key Market Trends



Communication Systems Segment to Dominate the Market



The advent of network-centric warfare techniques has revolutionized the scope of operations of naval vessels, rendering integration of C4ISR capabilities into the fleet a critical necessity to optimize their operational and strategic capabilities. Such systems incorporate command-and-control and sensor architecture to shape joint operations. These systems provide direct links to the naval Joint Force Commander from airborne reconnaissance platforms to ensure a real-time battlefield assessment through ELINT, SIGINT, and high-resolution SAR/MTI technologies. Global navies are adopting an enterprise integration approach to naval C4ISR systems to facilitate the breakdown of restrictive system silos and enable real-time sharing and transmission of terabytes of data. This architecture is aimed to enhance the naval fleet's capability to harness big data analytics for strengthening strategic coordination between the intelligence processing and warfighting units. For instance, the US Navy maintains a worldwide Maritime Command/Surveillance Tactical Support Center (TSC) network that functions as nodes for the Joint Maritime Command Information System (JMCIS).



The need to ensure the enhancement of naval operational capability has encouraged the dissemination of several orders to military contractors for the induction of new communication systems in advanced naval vessels under construction, while also upgrading the capabilities of the integrated systems in last generation naval vessels. In August 2018, the US Navy's Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center Pacific awarded several IDIQ contracts to smaller regional players such as Riverside Engineering LLC, Coherent Technical Services Inc., Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc., and Solute Inc., for providing positioning, navigation and timing technologies for C4ISR applications. The contacts have a provision to extend the period of performance by August 2023. Such developments are envisioned to drive the communication systems segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The strengthening of the strategic military alliances between the United States and several Asia-Pacific sovereign nations and subsequent reinforcement of military deployment and intervention has resulted in a complex scenario, urging rapid modernization of defense capabilities of regional countries, such as China, to safeguard their vested interests.​ By the mid-2020s, China aims to induct the Type 093B SHANG-class guided-missile nuclear attack submarine. During the 2017-2018, China launched the first of its four RENHAI-class guided-missile cruisers. RENHAI is scheduled to be inducted into active service by 2019, and it can carry a large load out of anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), SAMs, and anti-submarine weapons. The Indian Navy is scheduled to receive the third Scorpene submarine by the end of 2020 and the last of the initial six submarines by 2028. Besides, India has also launched the Project 75i (P75i) to acquire six additional submarines. In January 2020, the Indian government announced the selection of the domestic and foreign shipbuilding firms for the construction of six diesel-electric submarines with air-independent propulsion technology as part of an effort worth more than USD 7 billion. Australia also envisions to boost its submarine fleet with the induction of six Barracuda class submarines based on the Scorpene-class. In March 2016, the Naval Group was awarded an initial order for the Barracuda class submarines under the SEA 1000 program. Several other programs are underway in the region, bolstering the growth prospects of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Download PDf Sample For More Information: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86733​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



The naval navigation and communication systems market is fragmented, with many global players present in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Safran SA, Honeywell International Inc., and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, among others. To gain long-term contracts and expand global presence, players are investing significantly towards continuous R&D to foster the advancements of accuracy and efficiency of integrated navigation and communication systems onboard naval vessels. On this note, in February 2019, the Sprut-N1 new-generation precision navigation radio system was launched for the Russian Navy. The system determines the geographic location, speed, and altitude with the help of ground stations that transmit coded signals to warships and aircraft, rendering it impossible against jamming threats.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Naval Navigation and Communication Systems Market: By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.