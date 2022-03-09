Calcium Stearate Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Wed, 09 Mar 2022 05:12:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- Calcium Stearate Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Calcium Stearate Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.



The Calcium Stearate market was negatively impacted due to COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. COVID-19 exposed several challenges for various industries. The world apparently moved into lockdown to curb the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, the uncertainty and constraints hindered markets. Additionally, the pandemic lead to decreased investment, and also lead to postpone of the ongoing projects in all the countries worldwide. With manufacturing activities being halted across the world, the demand for plastic including PVC and others were impacted from almost all industries. However the conditions are expected to recover in 2021, which will restore the growth trajectory of market studied.

- Over the mid-term, one of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand for PVC and other plastics.

- The shift toward magnesium stearate is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption coming from countries such as India, China, and others.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Construction



- Calcium stearate is widely used as a waterproofing agent and also to prevent efflorescence in the construction industry. It is mixed with concrete and is used in construction activities such as buildings, floors, and also prefabrication industry. It is used in powder form in mortars and putties, and emulsion forms for prefabricated systems.

- The construction sector has witnessed strong growth in regions, like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe till 2019. In early 2020, the construction industry has observed a decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation coupled with the lockdown in major countries of the North America, Europe, and APAC regions. However, the situation is expected to dilute in 2021 and hence, the construction projects are anticipated to pick up pace in 2021.

- Moreover, in 2021, the governments of various countries like China, India, the United States, etc. are expected to increase the workforce to substantiate the projects that are put on hold in 2020. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market in the construction segment.

- Additionally, the increasing presence of foreign companies in the Asia-Pacific region has created a demand for the construction of new offices, buildings, production houses, etc., thereby, driving the growth of the construction sector in the region.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. China is one of the lucrative markets for calcium stearate, due to the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor.

- For roughly three decades, China's booming economy has offered consumer product companies some of the world's greatest growth opportunities. Attracted by the huge potential of Chinese consumer goods market, many foreign companies have entered China and set up production units. With the growth of consumer goods production, plastics consumption is expected to increase, thus boosting the market studied.

- India is expected to become the world's third-largest construction market by 2022. The availability of affordable housing in the country is expected to rise by around 70% by 2024. By 2022, India is expected to contribute about USD 640 billion in the construction industry owing to government initiatives in infrastructure development and affordable housing such as housing to all, smart city plans, etc. Despite the slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the potential growth in construction activities in India are projected to support the growth of calcium stearate over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The calcium stearate market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Seoul Fine Chemical, BELIKE, Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog, FACI SPA, and Baerlocher GmbH among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

