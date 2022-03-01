Hyper car Market Overview, Dynamics, Segments, Size and Scope Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Mar 2022 09:53:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- Hyper Car Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview
Global Hyper car Market is valued approximately at USD 13.93 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.5% over the forecast period. Hyper cars refer to state-of-the-art, highly efficient cars that provide safe, clean and economic efficiency. Hyper cars will achieve advanced three-to four-fold increase in fuel economy, which has equivalence or improved efficiency, amenity protection and affordability compared to current vehicle processing. Hyper cars have excellent aerodynamics, effective propulsion and efficient weight design that can surpass average motorway speeds. It provides strong handling and achieves a staggering fuel economy. The global hyper car market is experiencing tremendous growth and will expand considerably in the coming years. Due to its advanced features, protection, high-performance engines, special with their end-to - end solutions compared to distinct performance enhancement systems and growing market demand for luxury cars dominated the hyper car mode of transport by 2020. Just 1 % of the total cars are hyper cars, such as Lamborghini Miura, Lotus Evija, and others. The automotive industry is moving towards the production of ultra-light vehicles. In addition, the convergence of IoT technology, creativity, racing and novel design are key drivers for the hypercar industry. Aston Martin Valkyrie, for example, is the hypercar unveiled by Aston Martin. The car is integrated with ADAS features such as a racing-focused, high-rise, 6.5-litre V12 engine, and a light-weight carbon engine. The cost of designing, constructing and manufacturing a hyper car is relatively high compared to that of conventional vehicles. High-performance vehicle engines and innovations to increase vehicle performance and fuel economy contribute to the final cost of cars.
The regional analysis of global Hyper car Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is predicted to be a highly lucrative market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the existence of a prominent customer base, technical awareness, high disposable income and the growth of road infrastructure in countries like Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom in Europe. In addition, the cost of importing and exporting vehicles is greatly reduced due to the involvement of major players in the automotive industry in Europe. Consistent demand for hyper cars from leading car manufacturers based in Europe is expected to drive the hyper car market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Automobili Lamborghini
Lexus
Koenigsegg Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE)
Pagani Automobili
Maserati
Bugatti
Daimler Group
Koenigsegg
McLaren
ZENVO Automotive
Porsche
Ferrari
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Powertrain:
Gasoline
Electric
Hybrid
By Speed:
Low Speed
Medium Speed
High speed
By Chassis Type:
Carbon fibre
Steel
Aluminium
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Hyper car Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Hyper car Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Hyper car Market, by Powertrain, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Hyper car Market, by Speed, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Hyper car Market, by Chassis Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Hyper car Market Definition & Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Hyper car Market Dynamics
3.1. Hyper car Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Hyper car Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Hyper car Market, by Powertrain
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Hyper car Market by Powertrain, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Hyper car Market Estimates & Forecasts by Powertrain, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Hyper car Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Gasoline
5.4.2. Electric
5.4.3. Hybrid
Chapter 6. Global Hyper car Market, by Speed
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Hyper car Market by Speed, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Hyper car Market Estimates & Forecasts by Speed, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Hyper car Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Low Speed
6.4.2. Medium Speed
6.4.3. High speed
