Texan Insurance Acquires Texans Insurance & Financial Group to Expand Service in Sugar Land, TX

Houston, TX February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On December 30, 2021, Texan Insurance acquired Texans Insurance & Financial Group, Inc. in an all-cash transaction.
Founded in 1991 in Sugar Land, Texas, Texans Insurance & Financial Group (TIFG) is an independent, full-service insurance agency that specializes in personal and commercial insurance needs. TIFG is a Five Star Home & Auto Insurance Professional Award Winner.
This is Texan Insurance’s 4th acquisition in the last 3 years. TIFG staff will join the Texan Insurance team at their headquarters in Houston, bringing the total number of employees to over 70.
“We are excited to welcome the talented team from Texans Insurance & Financial Group and are excited to continue their legacy of providing superior service to customers,” stated Rahim Virani, President of Texan Insurance. “This acquisition will also enhance our efforts to expand our insurance services in Fort Bend County and establish Texan Insurance as a premier agency in the Sugar Land area.”
Texan Insurance is a full-service, family-owned and operated insurance agency serving the greater Houston, Texas area since 1985. The company is affiliated with over 40 of the best insurance companies in Texas and Louisiana to service personal and commercial insurance needs. With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Google, and an “A+” rating from the Better Business Bureau. Texan Insurance has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional customer experience.
Learn more about Texan Insurance.
Contact Information:
Texan Insurance
Chris Maltba
281-953-4464
Contact via Email
https://www.texaninsurance.com/
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/854788
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.