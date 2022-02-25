OTC Markets Group Welcomes American Pacific Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced American Pacific Mining Corp. USGDUSGDF, precious metals explorer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. American Pacific Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



American Pacific Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "USGDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Moving from OTCQB to OTCQX is another great achievement for the Company as we strive to increase shareholder value," said Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific. "Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market will provide the Company with greater exposure and access to the US markets while improving liquidity for the investment community both in Canada and the United States. We firmly believe that our clear global strategy, strong management team, operational infrastructure, global network, consumer messaging, and financial results will continue to drive shareholder value."

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining competed. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com