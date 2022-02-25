Emerging art gallery, Andy okay, is democratizing the art world by making exclusive art more accessible by merging it with important nonprofits

Founded by world-renowned Swedish artist in 2020, Andy okay offers a curated collection of art from the world’s most inspiring artists in its gallery. To date, Andy okay has sold over 25,000 artworks from more than 220 collaborating artists to raise funds for 20 important non-profits.
“Everyone loves art, and want to decorate with something unique and personal. Yet, most people settle end up with cheap, mass-produced prints on their walls. As an environmental artist, I found a giant whole in the art buying market between mass-produced and Picasso.
By teaming up with both nonprofits and artists, we are enabling the customer to pay what they can for incredible limited-edition wall art from internationally recognized artists, knowing that whatever they choose to give will benefit a worthy organisation,” explains founder and the originator of ‘Art for Causes’, Andreas Häggkvist.
Together for better
“Andy okay is the perfect mix between art and charity. An opportunity for the masses to purchase exclusive gallery art that you might not otherwise be able to afford, while helping to save the planet. We work closely with the nonprofit organisations longterm, ensuring donations end up in the right hands. This is our commitment to our customers, to our charity partners, and our future.”
The WWF, Non-Violence Project, Greenpeace, Rainforest Trust, Amazon Watch and The Smile of the Child are just a few among Andy okay’s trusted charity partners.
Art with heart for earth lovers
While there are many places you can buy prints online, Andy okay stands out in a number of important reasons. One is the highly curated collection of art. Many art sites overwhelms you with thousands of options, to the point where you don’t even know where to look. Andy okay offers a smaller selection of unique pieces that’s easier to manage perusing through.
The direct-to-consumer model also provides a pleasant buying experience, where you can order your piece on the site and have it delivered to your door, ready to be displayed, in just a few days.
“Big changes start small. If there is one thing I’ve learn during my career as an artist, its that art has the power to evoke both visual and emotional pleasure. I aim to harness this power to create real change, while empowering the common person to do something when it comes to protecting our planet. You certainly don’t have to be a hardcore environmentalist to make a difference. It’s the little things – like riding your bike to work, bringing your own grocery bag to the store or buying an artwork that supports a great cause… these are the things that add up to make our world a better place. Especially when thousands of other people start doing them together,” continues Andreas.
From ad man to activist
Andreas left a high-flying career in the advertising industry in 2018 to focus on creating surreal and somewhat whimsical animal portraits, which perfectly pair his artistic skills with his passion for nature.
“The goal of my art is not only to bring a little smile to the observer’s face, but also to make them stop and think for a moment about some of the things happening on, and to, our planet.”
Endangered and threatened fauna facing climate change, plastic pollution, and poaching are just some of the subjects showcased in his eye-catching art.
Andreas’ trailblazing approach to combining art with environmental issues has earned him a myriad of accolades. His milestone project representing the WWF as an elephant ambassador led to him being named a ‘World Hero’ by the organisation. He also collaborated with by PETA to create art driving awareness about speciesism. And was one of three artists worldwide to be selected by the United Nations to create art for World Creativity Day.
In 2020 Andreas was signed by top US gallery, HNWGallery.
“That’s actually when everything changed for me. But not in the way you might think. Although a dream come true, it also made my art unreachable for a lot of people, the same people that brought me in the spotlight from the galleries. It was what inspired me to start thinking about a whole new business, with affordability and giving at its core. And so, Andy okay was born.”
“Andy okay will always stand for a better tomorrow. In everything from choice of paper, to packaging and production chain. We are only getting started, but is already working with some of the biggest non-profits in the world. My long-term vision is to raise $1 million for non-profits by 2030. And bring exclusive, high quality art to the masses while doing it. So let’s use the power of art to spark change, one artwork at a time,” concludes Andreas.
Conclusion
