Global Autonomous Data Platform Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

In addition, an autonomous data platform is also defined as the self-driving database due to the automation of all the processes related to infrastructure management, monitoring, and tuning processes.



This platform has integrated features that can eliminate attacks and discourage internal ill-intentioned users. Also, an autonomous database needs as low as 2.5 minutes of downtime, which also includes patching. It has time-based transaction processes, including fraud detection, personalization, and real-time analytics.



Using an autonomous data platform, any entity can examine the big data environment of a particular customer in order to manage the crucial business issues and facilitate the optimal utilization of the database. As a result, companies can develop and improve their data management capabilities.



The rise in the adoption of advanced analytics and cognitive computing technology is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, the massive growth of interconnected devices and social media are responsible for the generation of a large amount of unstructured data among various enterprises. This growing volume would accelerate the demand for autonomous database solutions from small as well as medium-sized enterprises.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market of an autonomous data platform has been impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of the market is expected to be driven post the pandemic era. This is owing to the growing transmission rate of COVID-19 across the globe and work-from-home models adopted by the companies to secure their employees from the deadly virus. Thus, many companies have put massive investments in autonomous data platform solutions in order to streamline and drive-up productivity across their business operations.



In addition, the growth of the autonomous data platform market would be fueled by the rise in network dependency and network load throughout the pandemic period. Throughout the pandemic, the applications of autonomous data platform solutions increased significantly as sophisticated analytical tools were utilized and autonomous operations were done on a priority basis, because of the low availability of staff and network rights given to them throughout their work-from-home time.



Market Growth Factors



New-age enterprises are witnessing higher adoption of private and hybrid cloud



The applications of Autonomous data platforms are constantly increasing in cloud-based businesses due to the growing trends of cloud application in new-age businesses enterprises, and storage of enterprise data mainly in the hybrid & public clouds. In addition, autonomous data platforms are providing many methods to examine, share, and integrate critical data more safely and with a higher speed as compared to the conventional enterprise data warehouse solutions.



Growing awareness about the benefits of autonomous data platforms



The autonomous data platforms are able to encrypt data, track workloads, and monitor every entity that tries to access the data. In this manner, these platforms enable the companies to utilize the data without the need to think about compliance or reputational risk from an inappropriate environment. Moreover, these platforms offer superior flexibility that help companies to increase or decrease capacity according to convenience and requirements.



Market Restraining Factors



High cost of autonomous data platforms



Due to the growing advances in technologies, the expectations of the companies become high. As a result, these companies tend to regularly update their cloud-based and customer-centric solutions to fulfill the requirements to gather, analyze and sort the data of their customers. In addition, companies need to put massive investments to adopt cloud-based and autonomous data platforms which may hamper the demand for these platforms during the forecasting period.



Component Outlook



Based on the Component, the Autonomous Data Platform Market is segregated into Platform, Services, Advisory, Integration, and Support & Maintenance. The platform segment acquired the highest revenue share of the autonomous data platform market in 2020. In addition, the segment is expected to exhibit a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. Additionally, the growth of the segment would be fuelled by the growing technological advancements like the emergence of web and cloud-based platforms which have fuelled the requirement for analytics.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on the Deployment, the Autonomous Data Platform Market is bifurcated into On-premise and Cloud. An on-premise model refers to a conventional model which is used to install solutions within the premises of the company. In addition, on-premise solutions are offered on a one-time fee and an agreement of service. This model is highly adopted among companies where there is a high need to safeguard user credentials and the security of business operations. Hence, the on-premises models are preferred over the cloud model in such companies.



Organization Size



Based on the Organization Size, the Autonomous Data Platform Market is divided into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium enterprises. Large enterprises have a high budget for different solutions. In addition, these enterprises rely heavily on cloud infrastructure as they have a large number of connected and interconnected devices. Thus, these devices generate a massive amount of structured and unstructured data which must be processed and secured. As a result, the demand for autonomous data platform solutions would be driven in the upcoming years.



End User Outlook



Based on the End User, the Autonomous Data Platform Market is classified into Telecommunication and Media, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others. Telecommunication and Media acquired the highest revenue share of the autonomous data platform market in 2020. In the modern era, there has been a significant rise in the telecommunication and media industry. This is because of the high dependency of governments and people on this industry.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, Autonomous Data Platform Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. North America is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate in the autonomous data platform during the forecasting period. In addition, the massive penetration of the web and mobile devices in the region has generated new growth avenues for the companies to gain success in dedicated channel partners, clients, and other stakeholders inside the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Amazon.com, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Autonomous Data Platform Market. Companies such as Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Teradata Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Alteryx, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Qubole, Inc., Gemini Data, Inc., and Denodo Technologies.



Recent Strategy deployed in Autonomous Data Platform Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Sep-2021: Oracle came into a partnership with Adenza, a leading global provider of end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Following the partnership, Adenza would use Autonomous Transaction Processing and Autonomous Data Warehouse of Oracle to improve RegCloud, its regulatory reporting product line. The partnership would integrate the Oracle Autonomous Database on OCI to Adenza's AxiomSL RegCloud SaaS portfolio which enables further flexibility to customers who have installed Oracle Database on-premises or have opted for Oracle Database for cloud services.



Sep-2021: Alteryx formed a partnership with UiPath, a software company for robotic process automation. Through this partnership, the two companies jointly developed a new connector that allows Alteryx users to call out to UiPath bots and integrate UiPath's RPA capabilities into their workflows.



Jun-2021: Oracle came into a multi-year partnership with Deutsche Bank, one of the world's largest financial services organizations. Following the partnership, Oracle would help to advance the database technology and expedite the digital transformation of the Bank. Moreover, the two companies would together explore the potential uses for data security technologies, analytics, AI, and blockchain to redesign new financial products and services.



Mar-2021: Oracle formed a partnership with Red Bull Racing, the four-time Formula 1 World Champion team. Following the partnership, Oracle has become an official cloud infrastructure partner for Red Bull. Moreover, Red Bull would harness the potential of the machine learning and data analytics capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to optimize the way data is utilized across its business ranging from on-track activities to giving more information in the hands of the global fan base of the Team. In addition, the OCI-powered capabilities would assist the team to hone its already formidable competitive edge.



Jan-2021: Alteryx partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Under this partnership, the analytics automation and data science capabilities of Alteryx would be integrated into Snowflake's platform. This integration would offer customers automated data pipelining, rapid data processing, and speed analytics outcomes at scale. Following the partnership, Alteryx would assist to make scalable analytics and data science on Snowflake more accessible to citizen analysts across a company to boost the business outcomes.



Dec-2020: AWS came into a partnership with BlackBerry QNX, a subsidiary of BlackBerry. Through this partnership, the two companies would jointly create BlackBerry IVY, an Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform. Moreover, BlackBerry IVY can be defined as a scalable, cloud-connected software platform that enables automobile manufacturers to offer a constant and safe way to read vehicle sensor data, centralize it, and develop actionable insights from that data both locally in the vehicle and in the cloud.



Oct-2020: IBM joined hands with AT&T, an American multinational conglomerate holding company. Through this collaboration, the two companies introduced Hybrid Cloud in order to help the companies better manage open hybrid cloud computing in a low-latency, private cellular network edge environment.



Oct-2020: Qubole entered into a partnership with Ascend.io, the data engineering company. Following the partnership, the two companies would bring the most sophisticated data pipeline automation technology with the most exhaustive data lake platform. Moreover, the Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform can automate the installation, maintenance, and operations of data pipelines, allowing the limited data engineering talent to fulfill the shifting requirements of accelerated business transformations.



Jun-2020: IBM partnered with SAP, a German multinational software corporation. Through this partnership, SAP aimed to integrate its finance and data management solutions to IBM Cloud for Financial Services to expedite the adoption of IBM cloud within the financial services sector. Moreover, the partnership would support the companies in fulfilling the industry's strict compliance, security, and resiliency regulations, while accelerating business transformation and innovation for financial services institutions.



May-2020: IBM came into a partnership with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions. Through this partnership, the two companies introduced new edge computing solutions. Under this partnership, the new offerings of IBM would run on Red Hat OpenShift. Moreover, the companies would help businesses to reduce the complexity to manage workloads across a huge volume of devices from many vendors and offer telcos the agility they require to rapidly provide edge-enabled services to customers.



Acquisitions and Mergers



Jun-2021: Hewlett Packard took over Determined AI, a machine learning tech company. Following the acquisition, HP would integrate the innovative software solution of Determined AI into its best-in-breed AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions to allow ML engineers to easily deploy and train machine learning models to offer rapid and more reliable insights from their data across the industries.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Nov-2021: Oracle rolled out Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI services, a set of services that facilitate developers to implement AI services to their applications without the need for data science expertise. The latest OCI AI services provide developers the choice of harnessing innovative models that have been trained in advance on business-centric data or custom training the services on the basis of the data from the organization.



Sep-2021: Oracle unveiled Oracle Exadata X9M platforms, the next generation of the most fast and cost-effective systems for running Oracle Database. The new platform involves Exadata Cloud@Customer X9M and Oracle Exadata Database Machine X9M, the only platform that runs Oracle Autonomous Database in customer data centers.



May-2021: Hewlett Packard unveiled a data services platform that provides on its Unified DataOps vision for a unique data experience that takes a cloud operations model to the location of data and unifies data operations. The latest platform is developed to fulfill the data explosion edge-to-cloud, eliminate the silos and complexity that affect data environments, improve agility and innovation, and bring down business risk.



Jun-2020: Hewlett Packard introduced improvements in HPE Nimble and HPE Primera Storage, including an AI-driven, elf-optimized, and self-healing system that provides real-time autonomous operations. The new improvements fall under the exhaustive update to the Intelligent Data Platform that offers customers with an AI-driven, developed for cloud, as a service offering that leads to unparalleled application availability and performance, agility, and automation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Platform



• Services



• Advisory



• Integration



• Others



By Deployment Mode



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By End User



• Telecommunication and Media



• BFSI



• Government



• Healthcare and Life Sciences



• Manufacturing



• Retail



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Amazon.com, Inc.



• Teradata Corporation



• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company



• Alteryx, Inc.



• Cloudera, Inc.



• Qubole, Inc.



• Gemini Data, Inc.



• Denodo Technologies



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

