SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin") (NASDAQ:BMRN) on behalf of long-term stockholders.



On October 25, 2021, a class action complaint was filed against BioMarin. The complaint alleges that, between January 13, 2020 and September 3, 2021, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding BioMarin's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307 was not as safe as BioMarin led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) thus, BioMarin overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, BioMarin's public statements were materially false and misleading.

