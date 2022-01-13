Verizon Business Announces BlueJeans Studio to Empower the Creator Economy

What you need to know:



New all-in-one event production and live streaming platform designed to put control into the hands of the creator

Studio allows enterprises and individuals to produce, star and engage in live videos with ease

Maximize broadcast reach with live streams to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, RTMP destinations, and other streaming platforms simultaneously



NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced BlueJeans Studio , a new all-in-one event production platform that gives creators the ability to easily and affordably create stunning, professional-grade live streams with just a few clicks. With easy video feed mixing, custom branding, and endless streaming capabilities, brands can produce TV-quality content that helps drive audience engagement and elevates any virtual event experience.



"Virtual events have become a fundamental part of every business strategy, whether that be for individual creators looking to build brand visibility or for enterprise teams working on communication, training or lead generation initiatives," said Chris Lewter, VP and GM, BlueJeans by Verizon. "With the addition of Studio to provide premium production services, combined with our leading event assist support team, BlueJeans Events is the optimal solution to help brands of all sizes transform their virtual events to really wow their audiences."



The COVID-19 pandemic gave a major boost to the creative economy, with more than 50 million people worldwide now considering themselves to be creators, according to SignalFire . But not all creators have the resources and tools necessary to compete in today's crowded marketplace. The all new BlueJeans Studio brings powerful production tools to BlueJeans Events, giving corporate and individual users—social influencers, creators, reporters and marketers—the power to produce stunning, professional grade virtual events and live streams without any production or technical experience required. From the Studio producer dashboard, creators can easily create TV production-level events that engage and wow audiences, while helping to elevate their brand and expand their reach.



"As an industry leader in motorsports, Penske Entertainment (owner of the INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and Team Penske are always looking for ways to innovate and drive success throughout our corporate sponsorships," said Jonathan Gibson, Penske Corporation, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "BlueJeans has been a critical partner to what we do from a technology perspective, allowing us to collaborate cross-functionally and map out a clear virtual events strategy. Using the BlueJeans platform to produce the first-ever virtual drivers meeting the Saturday before the Indy500, and using BlueJeans to deliver a successful Partner Summit, allowed us to build stronger connections with partners and fans alike. We look forward to seeing how the platform further evolves to help us deliver even better experiences and engagement in the years ahead."



Those looking to maximize broadcast reach can live stream to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, RTMP destinations, and other streaming platforms simultaneously and/or embed the live stream or pre-recorded event into a website. For hybrid events, webinars and virtual trainings, on-air interviews, broadcasts, corporate all-hands, influencer events, and more, BlueJeans Studio is the premier platform for live audience engagement. Key features of BlueJeans Studio include:

No technical integration: BlueJeans Studio is web-based and built into the Events platform to enable anyone to host, manage and create stunning events without any technical or AV support.

BlueJeans Studio is web-based and built into the Events platform to enable anyone to host, manage and create stunning events without any technical or AV support. Ease of use: No production expertise required. A few simple clicks create beautiful, engaging video streams.

No production expertise required. A few simple clicks create beautiful, engaging video streams. Cost Effective: Brands can save thousands compared to hiring production and AV support to improve the visual appeal of any event. Event plans start at $42 per month.

Brands can save thousands compared to hiring production and AV support to improve the visual appeal of any event. Event plans start at $42 per month. All-in-one event platform: Send invites, secure the event, get post event analytics, and save unlimited recording hours.

Send invites, secure the event, get post event analytics, and save unlimited recording hours. Highest video quality: 1080p picture quality elevates the event and brand.

1080p picture quality elevates the event and brand. Highlight more presenters: Capacity of up to 150 presenters—more than any other event platform.

Capacity of up to 150 presenters—more than any other event platform. Host unlimited events: Monthly and annual plans allow users to host as many events as needed, rather than paying per event.



With no production or AV expertise required to create professional-grade live streams or videos in 1080p, BlueJeans Studio brings the existing BlueJeans Events audience engagement tools and responses on screen to allow presenters to easily engage the audience with chat, Q&A, and polls in real-time and highlight audience comments and reactions on screen. Producers can also share uploaded videos, images, and screen shares during the broadcast. For private events, producers can leverage BlueJeans Event's registration features.



Furthermore, the ability to add more presenters on screen with one click and change the onscreen layout creates a more polished event look meant to mimic TV production-grade broadcasting. Users can elevate their brand further using personalized logos, background and colors, ticker banners, name cards, lower third overlays and more to create engaging and buzzworthy content that can be recorded, edited and shared over and over again. Launching as an included feature of BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Studio will be available coming soon at no extra cost to an Events subscription.



Live streaming, virtual and hybrid events are here to stay—learn more about how to make them sizzle with BlueJeans Studio and sign up for a preview today .

