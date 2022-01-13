GXO Expands with zooplus to Launch Automated Ecommerce Hub in Czech Republic

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO, the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced a new multi-year contract with zooplus, Europe's leading retailer of online pet food and accessories, operating in 30 European countries. The agreement includes the design, implementation and management of a new automated fulfillment center in Bor, Czech Republic. The new facility will enable zooplus AG to meet increasing customer demand in central and western Europe.



"Since 2018, we've partnered with zooplus to delight customers through technologically advanced warehouse operations that put people and the environment first," said Jean Luc Bessade, GXO Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe. "Together with zooplus, we're looking forward to delivering the highest quality service for their customers across Europe."

GXO's operations for zooplus are expected to start in the third quarter of 2022 in a newly built 60,000-square-meter distribution center with a team of 700 employees. The facility will use automated packing and sortation processes as well as conveying technology that enhances safety while increasing productivity. GXO also expects to reduce its carbon footprint by minimizing its use of packaging at the site with up to 100 percent recyclable materials.

"The robust increase in online retailing in the pet supply sector calls for increased operational capacities in the growing Central and Eastern Europe markets," said Christian Neumayer, zooplus Head of Fulfillment and Quality. "We're excited to expand our partnership with GXO, which further supports our customer-centric value proposition and strengthens the reliability, resilience, and efficiency of our logistics platform. We'll now be able to significantly increase our daily output capacity and respond faster and even more, individually to regional differences in customer needs to further drive our growth in an automated and ecological setup."

GXO strives to set the benchmark for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) across the supply chain. GXO received an "AA" ESG rating from MSCI, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, placing it highest among its industry peers.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider in a $430 billion total addressable market that is benefitting from the rapid growth of e-commerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 95,000 team members across more than 860 warehouse locations totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and e-commerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including the statements above regarding the timing and scope of operations for our customer. These forward-looking statements are qualified by cautionary statements regarding unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as can be found in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and accessed through the company's website www.gxo.com.

Media Contacts

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com