My Little Lamb™ Audio Bible for Children enters the new year with additional features

• New sound notification tells you when the battery is low • Improved auto shutdown feature • Redesigned zipper closure • Fun new box • 20 free samples to qualified Christian organizations

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA – My Little Lamb™, the singing prayer lamb with audio Bible, stories and songs has been updated with some new and improved features. Not only will parents (and children) be notified audibly when the battery is low, but this cuddly stuffed animal will shut down sooner as little ones drift off to sleep.

The new feature is a sound notification that is triggered when the audio player’s battery is low. The words “Low battery, recharge.” will be heard, telling users in advance to recharge the device.

In addition, the existing auto shutdown feature of My Little Lamb™ has been improved. This has been done considering when children tend to fall asleep and to extend battery life. Previously, the audio player would shut down after 90 minutes. Now, the lamb plays non-stop for 25 minutes. Thereafter, it stops and a red light will blink for 5 minutes before the audio player turns off completely.

This updated version of My Little Lamb™ is now available on Amazon™ and mylittlelamb.store

A grandparent who has bought My Little Lamb™ has said:“I am just stoked about your product My Little Lamb! This is the best gift ever. I purchased 4 for 4 of my grandchildren. I have 4 more grandchildren and would love to get for them also. This is exactly what I would love to have had when my children were young. I want to thank you so much! The parents and the grandchildren really find the lamb amazing. God bless you all!”

The updated version of My Little Lamb™ also has a redesigned zipper closure, making the removal of the battery pack even easier when the stuffed animal needs to be washed. The packaging of this Christian toy has undergone a revamp as well. A fun new box is now the ‘temporary home’ of My Little Lamb™ until it finds its home with children around the world.

The audio content of this singing prayer lamb includes 4 songs, 10 Old Testament stories, and 79 Psalms, 21 chapters of John, 6 chapters of Ephesians and 4 chapters of Philippians in the only copyright-free modern English Bible translation, the World English Bible.A mother who has bought My Little Lamb™ on Amazon™ has said:

“My daughter instantly fell in love with this lamb! It is very cute and cuddly. Moreover, my daughter wants to listen to it at night and play with it all day! It has wonderful appeal for a young child. More importantly, this lamb quotes full books of the Bible, tells Bible stories, and sings hymns. So, I would definitely (without reserve) purchase this again either as a gift or for a back-up for our family. It is hard to find Biblical teaching tools that directly quote scripture, use theologically rich hymns, and are so joyfully accepted and loved by young children. The design is very lovable and the need for a product like this is incredible both for teaching truth and for protecting the heart and mind of young ones at night when they tend to be afraid.”

This huggable lamb can help children memorize the Bible and learn more about Jesus. It is rechargeable, hypoallergenic, has sturdy & waterproof buttons, adjustable volume and when fully charged can be used for 8-12 hours.

My Little Lamb™ is giving away one free sample to the first 20 qualified churches/Christian organizations who are involved with outreach work among children. Click on this link to learn more and register https://mylittlelamb.store/free-sample/

Thousands of children in more than 14 countries are able to listen to Christian content in their own language via this device, making an impact in their lives for good.

About

One Peace offers high quality Christian products to consumers like the My Little Lamb™ audio Bible player. Their hope is to help children and adults learn and memorize the Bible and develop a relationship with Jesus Christ through the use of products that make great birthday, Easter, or Christmas gifts for children. They are expanding their product line and expect more to be released soon.

Learn more at www.mylittlelamb.store

