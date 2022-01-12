Steelgram Fabrications Ltd – Experts in Structural Steelwork and Providing Mezzanine Floor Services.

The company based in Sheffield is providing structural steelwork all over the United Kingdom.

Steelgram Fabrications Ltd, was founded in 2008 and has experienced workers. Experts at the company begin with the initial design and work their way through to the final installation. The company is responsible for the manufacturing and installation of all necessary parts involved in the steel construction process. Their fully qualified professionals insure all projects for proficiency and safety. The company offers a wide range of steel fabrication services, including Mezzanine floors.

Steelgram Fabrications Ltd Company provides unique designs for the mezzanine floor. Furthermore, the workers will manufacture, and install the whole flooring structure, providing expert calculations to meet the customer’s specific requirements. Every mezzanine floor project is designed from scratch and is completed under the surveillance of the highly experienced team. Generally, mezzanine floors are suitable for places that need extra space, including warehouses, offices, retailers, garages, and factories, among others.

Warehouse mezzanine floors help create a cost-effective way to bring in more space without relocating the warehouse for extra storage, shelving, and other necessary purposes. Eventually, the mezzanine floor will increase the worth and amount of the property in the future while keeping the cost almost the same as before. Moreover, the company makes sure to build mezzanine floors that are modular, mobile, and scalable; therefore, they can be customized and transformed as desired and can be moved to other warehouses as well.

“We handle projects from 5 tonnes up to 100 tonnes. We offer a fast-estimating service to help you make an informed decision in real-time. We regularly complete projects across the entire UK while offering competitive prices that are value-engineered where opportunities allow. We pride ourselves on starting and finishing schemes on time and, our directors have 50 years of combined experience in steel fabrication and construction projects. We hold public liability insurance up to £10 million, employer’s liability insurance up to £10 million, and professional indemnity insurance up to £2 million”, says the head of Steelgram Fabrications Ltd.

For extra storage purposes, the company recommends freestanding mezzanine floors. Since it allows extra spacing, free-standing mezzanine floors are much more suitable and ideal for industrial buildings, but they can be used in office or retail spaces. The experts of the company make sure to create and include all the relevant features while designing the mezzanine floors for their customers. They cater to any specific requirements and desired requests of their customers too.

To know further details about the company’s mezzanine floor service, click on the website https://www.steelgram.co.uk/

About The Company:

Steelgram Fabrications Ltd is a highly reputable company completing projects across the entire United Kingdom. The company offers a vast range of services to its customers with proper safety and proficiency; the quality of these services is their utmost important priority, which is never compromised.

Media Contact

Company Name: Steelgram Fabrications

Contact Person: Tim

Email: Send Email

Phone: 0114 272 5996

Address:1 Parkway Avenue

City: Sheffield

State: South Yorkshire

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.steelgram.co.uk/

