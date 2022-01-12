No More Wet Carpet Disasters – HydraClean NW Launches Low Moisture Carpet Cleaning in Lynnwood

Lynnwood, WA, United States – January 12, 2022 – HydraClean NW has launched a revolutionary, low-moisture carpet cleaning service in Lynnwood, WA. Their deep cleaning method is 100% safe for children and pets. This process uses only 10% of the water volume compared to traditional steam cleaning, so the carpets are ready to use in just about 1 hour while still leaving them deeply cleaned, Soft, and disinfected. The low moisture process also leaves behind no residue on carpets that could attract dirt over time. If you’re looking for a low moisture carpet cleaner to use in home or office, HydraClean NW is one company that offers a deep cleaning process that uses a proprietary product instead of the traditional chemical-laden solutions. In addition to being environmentally friendly, this process also removes embedded dirt and grime from those tough spots that can’t be reached with vacuum cleaners alone. This alternative to traditional steam or hot water extraction will preserve the carpets in the long run. The Low Moisture Carpet Cleaning process utilizes a special dry cleaning solution and vacuum wand to remove dirt, dust mites, pet dander, allergens and other harmful substances from deep within carpets.

“We recognize that the old method of cleaning is outdated and the world around us is changing. New systems have been created and are now certified by the CRI (Carpet and Rug Institute) as the preferred DEEP cleaning method. In fact we can effectively DEEP clean carpets with 90% less moisture than the old way. How does this work? In a nutshell, its plant based polymer technology. Our system encapsulates dirt particles in 100% recyclable polymer beads without using much water or chemicals which leaves carpets looking like they’re brand new!” said Bjorn, the owner of Hydraclean NW.

The low moisture carpet cleaning process begins by using a specially designed machine to deep clean the carpets. The machine uses a combination of suction and heat to break up dirt and dust, and then it vacuums them up. This process leaves the carpets clean and fresh, and it also helps to reduce the amount of allergens in the air. Best of all, the low moisture cleaning process is completely natural and does not require any harsh chemicals to clean carpets. This method allows customers to enjoy deep cleans without worrying about environmental impact or safety.

“One of the best things about this new system is that it is safe for all types of carpets. It will not damage the fibers or cause any discoloration, and it is also gentle enough for use on delicate carpets.” – said the spokesperson at Hydra Clean NorthWest.

Always looking for ways to improve their service, Hydra Clean NorthWest is also now offering a special carpet repair system on top of their regular cleaning routine. This system is designed to help customers who are dealing with carpet damage or wear and tear.

If you are looking for a safe and effective way to clean carpets, then be sure to check out the low moisture carpet cleaning service from HydraClean NW. This new system is sure to leave one’s carpets looking and feeling great, and it is also much more affordable than traditional wet carpet cleaning methods. It also provides a deep down clean that can pull harmful bacteria and debris from carpets & rugs, which makes it the perfect system to keep homes and families healthy. Hydraclean NW offers a 30 day 100% Service Guarantee.

About Hydra Clean NorthWest

Hydra Clean NorthWest is the world’s leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service company in Lynnwood, WA. They have a team of cleaning specialists that have handled residential and commercial cleaning projects from small to very large in Lynnwood. Hydra Clean NW specializes in providing high-quality customer service that can be customized according to each client’s needs. They have many years of experience working with commercial clients as well as homeowners who need specialized service. They offer a wide range of services, including low moisture deep carpet cleaning, stain removal, pet odor removal, and more. In addition, they also use only the latest and most effective equipment to get the job done right. They’ve built a large following of happy clients, and most of their new business comes by referral from those clients. They use the highest quality and latest technology cleaning systems & equipment to ensure their customers are 100% delighted with the results.

