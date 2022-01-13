Satellite Antenna Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:43:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- The satellite antenna market is expected to be valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period.



"Factors such as reduced operational cost, advanced mechanics, ease of assemble and launch, mass production, and long lifecycle of satellites will drive the satellite antenna market."

The satellite antenna market is expected to be valued at USD 2.05 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. Factors such as low operational cost, advanced mechanics, ease of assemble and launch, mass production, and long lifecycle of satellites have garnered interest of satellite manufacturing and related players in the satellite industry. The growth in the satellite market has aided the increase in use of satellite antennas, thus boosting the satellite antenna market. The growing trend of using off-the-shelf CubeSats and reusable rocket technology is further expected to drive the market growth. However, poor transmission of signals in satellites antennas and radio spectrum availability issues are the factors restraining the growth of the satellite antenna market.

"The C, K/KU/KA band segment is projected to lead the satellite antenna market during the forecast period."

The satellite antenna market, by frequency band, is segmented into VHF & UHF band, S & L band, C, Ku & Ka band, X band, and others. Satellites operate on different frequency bands, which are used for transmission of signals, depending on the nature of the operation. C and Ku bands are majorly used in parabolic reflector antennas used by industries such as telecommunication and broadcast as well as scientific research. As Ku and C bands operate at high-frequency range, high gain in terms of better satellite link coverage can be achieved even with small antenna sizes, which are suitable for defense operations. Moreover, networks in Ku band are susceptible to rain fade, mostly in tropical areas, which enables them to perform noise free commutation.

"The reflector segment is projected to lead the satellite antenna market during the forecast period."

Based on component, the satellite antenna market has been segmented into reflector, feed horns, feed networks, Low Noise Block (LNB) converters, and others. A standard satellite dish comprises a parabolic surface and a central feed horn. The parabolic surface is called the reflector, which is an integral part of an antenna and accounts for around 35% of the total cost of an antenna. As the demand for antennas increases in the space sector, it will subsequently drive the growth of the reflector segment.

"Asia Pacific satellite antenna market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are considered for the analysis of the Asia Pacific satellite antenna market. The Rest of Asia Pacific includes Singapore, Indonesia, North Korea, and Australia. The increase in digital TV and direct-to-home (DTH) entertainment services and rise in demand for mobile broadband are the key factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific satellite antenna market. In addition, technological advancements in the field of satellites have led to the development of advanced satellite antennas in terms of design, function, and integration, which is pushing the demand for satellite antennas in this region.

Break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Key players profiled in the satellite antenna market report include Airbus Defence and Space (France), Honeywell International (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Cobham Plc (UK), and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (US), among others. These players offer advanced technology systems, products, and services. They also provide a broad range of management, engineering, technical, communications, and information service capabilities.

Research Coverage

The study segments the satellite antenna market based on orbit type, payload type, payload weight, vehicle type, frequency band, application, platform, and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Based on antenna type, the market has been segmented into parabolic reflector, flat panel, FRP, horn, RV, iron antenna with mold stamping, and others. Based on component, the market has been segmented into reflector, feed horn, feed network, Low Noise Blockconverter (LNB), and others. Based on platform, the market has been segmented into space, land, maritime, and airborne. Based on frequency band, the market has been segmented into C band, K/KU/KA band, S & L band, X band, VHF & UHF band, and others. The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the satellite antenna market, along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the satellite antenna market.

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the satellite antenna market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on satellite antenna offerings by top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the markets for satellite antenna across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

