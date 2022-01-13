Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:25:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- The SAR Equipment market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 113.62 billion in 2017 to USD 125.66 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.03% from 2017 to 2022.



SAR Equipment market projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.03% during the forecast period.

The SAR Equipment market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 113.62 billion in 2017 to USD 125.66 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.03% from 2017 to 2022. The factors expected to drive the market in the coming years are increased focus of countries on the safety of their citizens and rising terrorism and insurgency.

Based on platform, the ground-based segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017

Based on platform, the ground-based segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the SAR equipment market in 2017. The growth of the ground-based platform segment is attributed to the rising need for the provision of better services during accidents and natural calamities on land and to help people in situations of distress.

Based on application, the combat SAR equipment segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017

Based on application, the combat SAR segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the SAR equipment market in 2017. The key factors expected to propel the demand for combat SAR equipment are the increasing advancements in SAR equipment used during war, in and around combat zones. These advancements include the development of SAR aircraft such as Bell Osprey, advanced mission planning equipment, infrared devices, and so on.

Based on equipment, the logistics equipment segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017

Based on equipment, the logistics equipment segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the SAR equipment market in 2017. The growth is attributed to the logistics equipment required to maintain SAR squads. Demand for protective gear, administrative equipment, and reference materials is increasing for urban and combat SAR operations. This rise in demand is fueling the growth of the SAR logistics equipment market.

North America is estimated to be the largest SAR equipment market in 2017 North America is estimated to lead the SAR equipment market in 2017. The major countries considered under this region are the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. leads the SAR equipment market in North America. Factors responsible for this dominance of North America are combat SAR aircraft modernization programs and increasing demand for human safety in urban areas during disasters and natural calamities

Some of the key players operating in the SAR equipment market include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Textron (U.S.), and General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Research Coverage

The study segments the SAR equipment market on the basis of platform (airborne, marine and ground-based), application (combat, urban) and equipment (rescue equipment, search equipment, communication equipment, technical equipment, medical equipment, logistics equipment, planning equipment) and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions worldwide, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the SAR equipment market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the SAR equipment market.

