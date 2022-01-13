Military Robots Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 23:23:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The military robots market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 16.79 billion in 2017 to USD 30.83 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.92% from 2017 to 2022.



"Rising need for unmanned military systems and modernization programs in various countries are the major factors driving the military robots market globally"

The military robots market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 16.79 billion in 2017 to USD 30.83 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.92% from 2017 to 2022. The market for military robots is driven by several factors such as rising number of terrorist activities, increasing need of systems that can conduct remote operations for a longer time, and technological developments in unmanned systems globally.

"Mine clearance application segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

Key applications considered for market study are Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue, combat support, transportation, EOD, mine clearance, firefighting, and others. The mine clearance application segment military is expected to lead the military robots market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing casualties of troops during wars and modernization programs of various countries.



"North America is expected to lead the military robots market; the Europe military robots market is projected to grow at the highest rate"

The North America region is expected to lead the military robots market in 2017. The Europe military robots market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In North America, the US is considered to be the largest market for military robots, owing to technological advancements and rising incidences of armed conflicts or war against terrorism. The US is one of the main manufacturers and end users of military robots across the globe, due to the threats received by the country and its participation in the war against terrorism in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The acceptance of military robots provides enhanced assistance to the troops and helps them in various military applications.



"Breakup of profile of primary participants for the military robots market"



• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 20% and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C level – 45%, Director level – 25%, Others – 30%

• By Region – North America - 10%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 40%, RoW – 30%



The major companies profiled in the report include Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Lockheed Marin Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Elbit System Ltd. (Israel), Northrup Grumman Corporation (US), Boeing (US), QinetiQ (UK), Thales Group (France), etc.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends and focus), market-share analysis of top players, vendor dive analysis of top 25 players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the military robots market, high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.





The report provides insights into the following pointers:



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on military robots offered by top 25 players in the military robots market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the military robots market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyses markets for military robots across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the military robots market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the military robots market.

