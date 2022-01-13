Connectica is Honored to Be Named 'Business of the Year' by the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce



Connectica is the 2021 Business of the Year, awarded by the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.





Connectica has received the extreme honor of being named "2021 Business of the Year" by the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce. The award is announced annually to outstanding local businesses within the Broward County cities of Tamarac and North Lauderdale, Florida.

Specializing in digital marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), video production and website development, Connectica has helped businesses of all sizes and industry reach new audiences by elevating their digital footprint. Established in 2012 by SEO and programming expert Ian Gerada, Connectica's passion is helping other small businesses get the best return on their digital assets.

"Our company is happy to accept this award and even happier to know we've been able to help so many local business owners. Our entire team works hard to get every client the best results and couples it with exceptional customer service; being recognized for that means the world. It's truly very touching," says Ian Gerada, CEO of Connectica LLC.

Dynamic custom website designs, comprehensive in-house SEO services, full-scale video production, social media management, and paid ad campaigns are all services offered by this digital marketing powerhouse. Connectica specializes in local search engine optimization for a number of industries including, but not limited to, HVAC, roofing, law firms, preschools, plumbing, auto repair, government, interior design, dental offices, veterinary medicine, and financial technology companies.

For business owners looking for award-winning digital marketing services, Connectica can help. To schedule an appointment with an SEO expert, call Connectica today at 1-877-816-2259.

