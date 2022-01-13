Business Intelligence Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:31:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets expects the global Business Intelligence (BI) market to grow from USD 17.09 billion in 2016 to USD 26.88 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global Business Intelligence (BI) market to grow from USD 17.09 billion in 2016 to USD 26.88 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The BI market is growing rapidly because of the transition from traditional techniques to advanced BI and analytics techniques, and the massive adoption of cloud across verticals. Factors such as varying structure of regulation policies and high investment costs are expected to limit the market growth.

"Unstructured data type to have the largest market size in 2016"

The BI market is segmented by data type into structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data types. If the collected data is left unmanaged, it becomes challenging to retrieve right data information when needed. BI is gaining traction due to its outstanding capabilities to handle and manage such unmanaged data. Unstructured data comprises data from emails, social media, blogs, images, videos, and documents. It is difficult to find meaning from unstructured data because of its undefined data structure. The rise and development of Internet of Things (IoT) has propelled data collection, as IoT produces enormous data. Unlike structured data, unstructured data cannot be displayed in rows and columns, thus making it complex for processing and analysis. Organizations such as IBM are providing cognitive computing analysis to find trends in unstructured data and gain competitive edge in the market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108005

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Business Intelligence Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

"Manufacturing vertical to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

BI solutions have been deployed across various verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunication & IT; retail & consumer goods; manufacturing; healthcare & life sciences; energy & utilities; transportation & logistics; media & entertainment; government & defense; and others. The manufacturing vertical is expected to witness the growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the increasing need for managing real-time data coming from various manufacturing activities. Further, advanced BI also helps to predict demand for resources, supplies, inventory, and equipment with a user friendly interface.

"North America is expected to hold the largest market share"

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue-generating region for the BI vendors over the next five years. This is mainly due to the presence of various developed economies, such as Canada and the U.S. and because of the high focus on innovations through research & development and technology across industry verticals. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the highest growing region in the BI market because of the increasing adoption of IoT & smart technologies and government initiatives such as smart cities in the APAC countries, including China and India.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108005

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Business Intelligence Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the BI marketplace.

 By Company – Tier 1 – 22%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 48%

 By Designation – C-Level – 30%, Director Level – 45%, and Others – 25%

 By Region – North America – 48%, Europe – 30%, and APAC – 22%

Scope of the Report

The BI market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from platforms, software, and services. The platform revenue is associated with the infrastructure and architecture, provided to the IT developers, required to develop, deploy, and execute BI solutions. The software revenue is associated with pre-built standalone BI application offerings, and the services revenue is associated with managed services and professional services. The professional services comprise system deployment & integration, support & maintenance, and consulting services. The market is also segmented on the basis of data types, applications, deployment models, organization size, verticals, and regions.

Reasons to buy the report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global BI market

• To gain wide range information about the top players in this market sphere, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights of the major countries/regions in which the BI market is flourishing in various verticals.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 16

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 18

1.5 LIMITATIONS 18

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 19

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 20

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 20

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 21

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 21

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 22

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 23

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 25

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 26

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Business Intelligence Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.