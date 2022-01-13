3D Animation Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:16:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- The 3D animation market – Global Forecast to 2022, the market is expected to grow from USD 12.01 billion in 2017 to USD 21.05 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.9%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The 3D animation market – Global Forecast to 2022, the market is expected to grow from USD 12.01 billion in 2017 to USD 21.05 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.9%. Increasing adoption of visual effects (VFX) in the entertainment industry is one of the crucial factors impacting the 3D animation market. VFX is majorly preferred by animators, game developers, and moviemakers in the scenario where they technically want to depict something that cannot be shot in a live environment. In addition, 3D mapping and 3D laser scanning features to assist professionals in geospatial, geological, geophysical, and mining environments to visualize and map the coordinates is gaining traction. The continuous exposure to corruption and piracy, a low level of proficiency, intense competition, and increasing price sensitivity are some of the challenges for the growth of the market.

"Integration and deployment service to gain maximum traction during the forecast period"

Companies create 3D animated contents for various verticals such as media & entertainment, architecture & engineering, and defense & intelligence. The software used for the creation of 3D animation objects are 3D rendering, 3D modeling, and character rigging. 3D animated movies require development services for running smoothly on different operating systems such as Windows and Unix. Companies integrate 3D animation modeling with integration and deployment services such as instructional designing, creative branding, and other such services to provide architectural, engineering, and artistic solutions. These services help in developing realistic 3D content efficiently and converting ideas into 3D designs and models.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108189

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: 3D Animation Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

The major contributing regions in APAC include Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, China, and New Zealand. 3D animation technologies and services in APAC are growing at the highest rate. This is because the region hosts production facilities for most of the western industry leaders. Additionally, Japan facilitates animation production because of its strong domestic market. Furthermore, in China, cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou are emerging as animation and gaming hubs, where 3D animation in gaming is gaining significant traction. Additionally, in China, The General Bureau of Press and Publication organizes an annual conference focused at important events in order to decide upon regulations concerning the animation and game industry.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. Break-up of profile of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40% and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C level – 72%, Director level – 14%, Others – 14%

• By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, APAC – 29%

Research Coverage:

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the 3D animation market, with their profiles, recent developments, products offerings, and key business strategies. The research report segments the 3D animation market by technologies, services, deployment types, verticals, and regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The 3D animation market has been segmented on the basis of technologies, services, deployment types, verticals, and regions. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the overall 3D animation market on the basis of the revenues generated by major vendors of 3D animation. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split into regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the 3D animation market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help the stakeholders to better understand competitors and gain more insights to better their position in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 13

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.5 CURRENCY 15

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 15

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 16

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 17

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 17

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 18

2.1.2.2 2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights 18

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 19

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 21

2.4 LIMITATIONS 22

