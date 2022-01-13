Cloud Security Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:11:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- The cloud security market size is expected to grow from USD 4.09 billion in 2017 to USD 12.73 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The cloud security market size is expected to grow from USD 4.09 billion in 2017 to USD 12.73 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The cloud security market is driven by factors, such as increased adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT0 trends, rise in adoption of cloud-based security solutions, increasing demand for cloud computing & increasing government initiatives, and emergence of smart cities. However, stringent government rules & regulations, risk of information loss, and lack of trust on cloud service providers may restrict the cloud security market's growth.

The application security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Organizations are deploying various cloud-based applications on their endpoints, resulting in the growth of high-profile attacks on applications. To secure the web and on-premises applications, organizations are continuously deploying cloud-based application security solutions. Thus, the application security type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the web and email security type is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.

The data center security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) service model is expected to dominate the cloud security market from 2017 to 2022 with the largest market share, due to the growing demand for cloud-based applications. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is expected to play a key role in the cloud security market and may grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it provides security capabilities on its own infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC includes emerging economies, such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India, which are rapidly deploying cloud security solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of IoT and BYOD trends in many industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, Information Technology (IT) & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the cloud security market.

 By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 20%

 By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 20%

 By Region: North America: 15%, Europe: 15%, APAC: 40%, and RoW: 30%

Research Coverage

The report covers the cloud security services across different verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as service type, security type, service model, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product & business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud security market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitor landscape & gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

