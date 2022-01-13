Clickstream Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:54:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- SDKI expects the global clickstream analytics market to grow from USD 750.3 million in 2017 to USD 1,560.6 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

SDKI expects the global clickstream analytics market to grow from USD 750.3 million in 2017 to USD 1,560.6 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The clickstream analytics market is growing rapidly because of the transition from traditional techniques to advanced eCommerce and analytics techniques, and the massive adoption of eCommerce across verticals. Factors such as data privacy laws and regulations, and presence of several open source clickstream analytics solutions are expected to limit the market growth.

Click path optimization is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017

The clickstream analytics market is segmented by application into click path optimization, website/application optimization, customer analysis, basket analysis and personalization, traffic analysis, and others (competition benchmarking and next best product analysis). Clickstream provides all the activity data which has taken place on the website; it tracks each and every individual click and stores data in the weblogs. The pages analyzed during a visit is known as click path analysis. Click path optimization allows businesses to follow the customers through their navigation path to understand their interests, and provide them useful information; and enables marketers to bring out the conclusion for click path optimization in order to optimize path as per users' convenience. It will make the marketers understand the potential customers, or the visitors.

Retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Clickstream analytics solutions have been deployed across various verticals, including retail and eCommerce; media and entertainment; telecommunications and IT; travel and hospitality; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); transportation and logistics; government; energy and utilities; and others (manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and education). The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to witness the growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the rise in eCommerce across all regions and increasing need for managing real-time data coming from various eCommerce activities. Further, clickstream analytics also helps to predict demand for resources, supplies, inventory, and equipment with a user-friendly interface.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue-generating region for the clickstream analytics vendors over the next five years. This is mainly due to the presence of various developed economies, such as Canada and the US and because of the high focus on innovations through research and development, and technology across industry verticals. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the highest growing region in the clickstream analytics market because of the increasing adoption of eCommerce and smart technologies and government initiatives such as smart cities in the APAC countries, including China and India.

In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the clickstream analytics marketplace.

By Company – Tier 1 – 22%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 48%

By Designation – C-Level – 30%, Director Level – 45%, and Others – 25%

By Region – North America – 48%, Europe – 30%, and APAC – 22%

Scope of the Report

The clickstream analytics market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services. The software revenue is associated with pre-built standalone clickstream analytics application offerings, and the services revenue is associated with managed services and professional services. The professional services comprise system deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting services. The market is also segmented on the basis of applications, deployment models, organization size, verticals, and regions.

Reasons to buy the report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global clickstream analytics market

• To gain wide range information about the top players in this market sphere, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights of the major countries/regions in which the clickstream analytics market is flourishing in various verticals

