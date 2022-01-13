Spend Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:48:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global spend analytics market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.33 billion in 2017 to USD 3.01 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global spend analytics market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.33 billion in 2017 to USD 3.01 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. Need for predictive analytics for businesses, requirement for better managing internal compliance policies and external contracts, and growing demand for cloud computing technology are other factors fueling the growth of this market. However, difficulty in migrating from legacy systems is the biggest restraint for the spend analytics market.

Finance business function is expected to record the largest market size in 2017 in spend analytics market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, Finance departments need to constantly monitor, identify, and react with speed to various changes being implemented because of changes in regulation, risk, and compliance. By analyzing financial data along with pricing data, organizations can come up with strategies to improve profits and restrict unwanted spending. Spend analytics provides a platform to measure and standardize performance, monitor trends, and optimize strategies, which are instrumental in allocating capital, managing assets, and mitigating risks.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108302

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Spend Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the spend analytics market with the largest market size. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The spend analytics market is revealing a strong positive trend in this region, owing to the easy availability of spend analytics solutions. Various companies and industries are adopting spend analytics software and services to create business models that support real-time decision-making with data and improve productivity. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate. This growth can be attributed to growing awareness, surge in spend data, and increasing demand for real-time spend analytics.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108302

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Spend Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1: 22%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 48%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director level: 45%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 48%, Europe: 30%, and APAC: 22%

Research Coverage

The report segments the spend analytics market based on components, which include software and services; the services segment is further segmented into managed services and professional services. Under professional services, the report is further segmented into support and maintenance, and consulting services. Based on deployment models, the market is segmented into on-premises and hosted. Under organization size, it is segmented into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations, whereas under the application segment, the market is segmented into financial management, risk management, governance and compliance management, supplier sourcing and performance management, demand and supply forecasting, and others.

Reasons to buy the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the spend analytics market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.5 CURRENCY 18

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 19

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 20

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 20

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 21

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 21

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 22

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 24

2.3 MICROQUADRANT RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 25

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 27

2.5 LIMITATIONS 27

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Spend Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.