Transportation Management System Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:19:24



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global transportation management system market is expected to grow from USD 78.20 billion in 2017 to USD 202.14 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The deployment of hosted transportation management systems is expected to rise as hosted deployment is less expensive in terms of implementation and infrastructure costs, as compared to on-premises deployment. Low maintenance requirements and cost effectiveness are some of the other benefits driving the growth of the hosted deployments segment.

"Solution type segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period."

The solution type segment in the transportation management system market includes traffic management, operations management, and others. The solution type segment plays a crucial role in handling all the transportation-related activities that are involved in the moving of goods from the suppliers to the place of production and then finally to the end-users. Transportation management system solutions are required for the timely delivery of raw materials and finished goods to the marketplace, and for improving the operational efficiency.

"Parking management segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period."

Increasing number of vehicles create parking problems. Transportation authorities are implementing smart and efficient parking systems to overcome this issue. Smart parking systems integrate smart solutions and automate open and closed parking facilities. The central management system monitors the status of all linked equipment, counts the difference, helps with financial settlement reports, and manages the customer-handling portal. Parking management solutions enable operators to offer better services to their users, provide full control over parking facilities, and reduce operating costs and payment conflicts.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period."

Among the 5 regions, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the transportation management system market during the forecast period due to the increasing digitalization of industries in this region. Maintaining and managing distribution networks and overall supply linkages are essential for organizations. Therefore, organizations are implementing transportation management solutions that offer control and visibility over the entire transportation process. Hence, the APAC region is positioning itself as an attractive market for transportation management solution vendors.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the transportation management system market.

 By Company Type: Tier I: 22%, Tier II: 30%, Tier III: 48%

 By Designation: C-Level: 30%, Director Level: 45%, Others: 25%

 By Region: North America: 48%, Europe: 30%, APAC: 22%

Research Coverage

The transportation management system market has been segmented on the basis of transportation modes, component (solution type, hardware, and services), deployment modes, applications, and regions. The transportation management system includes solutions for various transportation processes, such as traffic management, information management, and parking management. The services offered in the transportation management system market are training and education, system integration, and support and maintenance. The various solution types are traffic management, operations management, and others (order and warehouse management, and workforce monitoring and management). Deployment modes include hosted and on-premises deployments.

Applications are segmented into consumer goods and retail, parcel and package, fire station, hospital, travel and tourism, mining, and others (food and beverage, and electronics and electrical). Finally, on the basis of regions, the transportation management system market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The report will help the market leaders and new entrants in the transportation management system market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments, hence, it covers the market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across different industry verticals and regions.

2. The report helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It provides information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report helps in understanding the competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen one's position in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 19

1.5 CURRENCY 19

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 20

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 21

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 21

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 22

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 22

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 23

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 23

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

2.3 MICROQUADRANT RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 27

2.3.1 VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA 27

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 28

2.5 LIMITATIONS 28

