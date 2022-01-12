Aircraft Communication System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:47:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft communication system market is projected to grow from USD 3.08 billion in 2017 to USD 5.20 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.02% from 2017 to 2022.



"The aircraft communication system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.02% from 2017 to 2022."

The aircraft communication system market is projected to grow from USD 3.08 billion in 2017 to USD 5.20 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.02% from 2017 to 2022. Continuous technological advancements in aircraft communication systems, use of software-defined radios for satellite communication, advent of satellite-based navigation systems, and increased number of new aircraft deliveries across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft communication system market. However, increased demand for the next-generation Internet Protocol (IP)-based communication systems offers opportunities for the growth of the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109099



"Among platforms, the commercial aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft communication system market in 2017."

Among platforms, the commercial aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft communication system market in 2017. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased demand for new and advanced communication systems to ensure the safety of aircraft during their flight. Aircraft communication systems are electronic devices used in an aircraft to communicate and navigate with other aircraft or ground stations. These systems are also used to carry out surveillance activities. Aircraft communication systems are also used to control & monitor operations of an aircraft.

"The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft communication system market in 2017."

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft communication system market in 2017. High disposable income of the middle-class population in the North American region has contributed to increased air travel in the region. This, in turn, has led to increased air passenger traffic in the North American region, which is contributing to increase in the number of new aircraft deliveries in the region. This is further leading to the growth of the aircraft communication system market in the North American region. The Asia Pacific aircraft communication system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for new aircraft in the region, which is expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft communication system market during the forecast period.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants in this report on the aircraft communication system market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and Rest of the World (RoW) – 5%





The key players profiled in this report on the aircraft communication system market include manufacturers of aircraft components, namely, Rockwell Collins (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Thales (France), and Honeywell (US), among others and manufacturers of different types of aircraft communication systems, namely, Harris (US), Cobham (UK), General Dynamics (US), L3 Technologies (US), and Iridium (US), among others.

Research Coverage:

This study segments the aircraft communication system market based on end user (OEMs and aftermarket), product type (SATCOM, VHF/UHF/L-Band, HF communication, data link, and others), component (transponder, transceiver, antenna, transmitter, receiver, display & processor, and others), and platform (commercial aircraft and military aircraft). It also maps these segments and subsegments across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides an in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the aircraft communication system market, along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the overall aircraft communication system market.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the aircraft communication system market, and high growth regions for the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of aircraft communication systems offered by the top players operating in the aircraft communication system market.



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the aircraft communication system market.



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets as the report analyzes the markets for aircraft communication systems across varied regions.



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft communication system market.



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players operating in the aircraft communication system market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Aircraft Communication System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.