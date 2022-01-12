Simulators Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:11:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The simulators market is estimated at USD 16.62 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 20.99 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2017 to 2022.



"Increasing demand for new commercial pilots and adoption of virtual training to ensure safety are factors driving the simulators market"



The simulators market is estimated at USD 16.62 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 20.99 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2017 to 2022. Increasing demand for new commercial pilots, growing adoption of virtual training, and increasing demand for UAVs from the military sector are key factors driving the simulators market.

"Based on application, the military segment is estimated to lead the simulators market in 2017"



Based on application, the military segment is estimated to lead the simulators market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased use of simulators for pilot training and military crew training.



"Based on technology, the live simulation segment expected to lead the simulators market during the forecast period"



Based on technology, the live simulations segment of the simulators market is estimated to lead the simulators market during the forecast period. The adoption of live simulation technology for military training is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the live simulation segment.





"Based on component, the hardware segment of the simulators market is estimated to lead the simulators market in 2017"



Based on component, the hardware segment of the simulators market is estimated to lead the simulators market in 2017. The increasing adoption of LED and OLED display systems for virtual training purposes is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the hardware segment.







"Based on type, the full mission simulators segment is estimated to lead the simulators market from 2017 to 2022"

Based on type, the full mission simulators segment is estimated to lead the simulators market from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of full mission simulators training across airborne, naval, and land applications.



"North America is estimated to lead the simulators market in 2017, and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"



North America is estimated to lead the simulators market in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, in terms of market share, as the region has the largest military and commercial aircraft fleets in the world. The simulators market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growth in the aviation industry and increase in aircraft deliveries in the region.





Break-up of profile of primary participants in the simulators market:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 50%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, South America – 5%, and Middle East & Africa – 5%



Major companies across the globe that provide simulators are CAE (Canada), L-3 Communication (US), FlightSafety (US), Boeing (US), Thales (France), FAAC (US), ECA (France), and Lockheed Martin (US).



Research Coverage:



This report segments the simulators market on the basis of vehicle class, type, application, technology, and component. By vehicle class, the simulators market has been segmented into airborne, land, and naval. Based on type, the simulators market is segmented into full mission simulators, flight training devices, full flight simulators, fixed based simulators, containerized simulators, fixed-based simulators, desktop simulators, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, and military. Based on technology, the simulators market has been segmented into live simulation, virtual simulation, constructive simulation, gaming simulation, and integrated training environment. By component, the simulators market is segmented into hardware and software. The simulators market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, competitive leadership mapping matrix, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments in the simulators market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on simulators offered by top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the simulators market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the simulators market across varied regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the simulators market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the simulators market.

