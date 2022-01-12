Aircraft Doors Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 00:09:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft doors market is projected to grow from USD 3.68 billion in 2017 to USD 5.22 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period.



Increase in aircraft deliveries and high demand for lightweight aircraft doors are key factors driving the growth of the aircraft doors market.



The aircraft doors market is projected to grow from USD 3.68 billion in 2017 to USD 5.22 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in aircraft deliveries and increased focus on maintenance of aircraft doors are projected to drive the growth of the aircraft doors market. Stringent regulatory environment is acting as a key restraint to the growth of the market.

Based on application, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft doors market during the forecast period.



The commercial aviation application segment is expected to lead the aircraft doors from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the commercial aviation segment can be attributed to the rise in commercial aircraft orders, owing to the increasing air passenger traffic, especially in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft doors market in 2017.

The presence of major aircraft manufacturers and airlines, such as Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Bombardier (Canada), Bell Helicopter (US), Sikorsky Aircraft (US), American Airlines (US), and United Airlines (US) in North America is projected to drive the growth of the aircraft doors market in this region. The aircraft doors market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in aircraft production in countries, such as India and China.





Break-up of profile of primary participants in the aircraft doors market:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 20%, North America – 10%, and RoW – 30%



Key companies profiled in the report include Airbus Helicopters (Germany), Latecoere (France), Saab (Sweden), Elbit Systems (Israel), Triumph Group (US), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan).



Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the aircraft doors market on the basis of end user (OEM and aftermarket), application (commercial aviation and military aviation), and door type (passenger doors, cargo doors, emergency doors, service/access doors, landing gear doors, and others). These segments and subsegments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, competitive leadership mapping matrix, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments in the aircraft doors market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft doors offered by top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft doors market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft doors market across varied regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information regarding new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft doors market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft doors market.

