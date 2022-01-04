Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Energy: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:40:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Assessment of the market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials in energy including competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, commercialization timelines and market challenges.
Developing clean and renewable energy is crucial for meeting increasingly world energy needs (it is estimated that the world will need to double its energy supply by 2050) that have arisen from population increases and economic expansion in countries such as China and Brazil. The need to reduce dependence on fossil-fuels, global warming and pollution is also of vital impor- tance. As a result, there is a drive for new technologies for energy storage (batteries and supercapacitors) and energy conversion (solar cells and fuel cells). As the performance of these technologies is dependent on the materials utilized, nanomaterials are providing the impetus for new product innovation in:
Energy conversion
solar cells
fuel cells
thermoelectric devices
Energy storage
rechargeable batteries
supercapacitors
Energy saving
insulation such as aerogels and smart glass
LED and OLED lightning.
The report also covers applications in oil & gas exploration, catalysts and wind energy.
WHAT DOES THE REPORT INCLUDE?
Market drivers and trends for the use of nanotechnology and nanomaterials in the energy market.
Assessment of the market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials in energy including competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, commercialization timelines and market challenges.
Unique market assessment tools for oppportunities and challenges in nanotechnology in the energy market.
Full company profiles of producers and application developers including technology descriptions and end user markets targeted.
