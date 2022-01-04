Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Energy: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:40:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Assessment of the market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials in energy including competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, commercialization timelines and market challenges.



Developing clean and renewable energy is crucial for meeting increasingly world energy needs (it is estimated that the world will need to double its energy supply by 2050) that have arisen from population increases and economic expansion in countries such as China and Brazil. The need to reduce dependence on fossil-fuels, global warming and pollution is also of vital impor- tance. As a result, there is a drive for new technologies for energy storage (batteries and supercapacitors) and energy conversion (solar cells and fuel cells). As the performance of these technologies is dependent on the materials utilized, nanomaterials are providing the impetus for new product innovation in:



Energy conversion



solar cells

fuel cells

thermoelectric devices

Energy storage



rechargeable batteries

supercapacitors

Energy saving



insulation such as aerogels and smart glass

LED and OLED lightning.

The report also covers applications in oil & gas exploration, catalysts and wind energy.



