Global Market for Nanocoatings in Automotive Industry: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 06:37:39 / Comserve Inc. / --



Nanomaterials incorporated into nanocomposite coatings have been adopted in the automotive industry for increasing hardness and durability. Coatings containing nanoscale carbides, nitrides, metals or ceramics play a key role in the performance of internal mechanical components of a vehicle, such as the engine.



Anti-scratch and self-healing, self-cleaning, thermal barrier, UV-resistant conductive and anti-fingerprint nanocoatings have all been adopted to varying degrees. There is a growing demand in the automotive industry for anti-fingerprint coatings due increasing incorporation of touch panel displays in vehicles.



By reducing wear and friction, nanocoatings increase the lifetime of the working material, while reducing the dissipation of energy as heat, thus increasing the efficiency of the vehicle. Nanocoatings offer improved solvent, fuel and gas barriers, flame resistance, stiffness, and other mechanical properties. This allows for an increase in tool productivity (longer tool life, higher cycle frequencies, less work piece finishing), reduced manufacturing costs, improved quality of products (due to smoother surfaces, better dimensional stability, higher degrees of metal deformation and fewer manufacturing steps) and reduction in lubricant consumption.

Desirable functional properties for the automotive coatings industry afforded by nanomaterials include:



Scratch resistance

Anti-fingerprint

Self-cleaning

Thermal barrier

Flame retardance

Chemical resistance

UV resistance

Self-healing

Abrasion resistance.

Applications include:



Hydrophobic and oleophobic anti-fingerprint coatings in automotive displays

Anti-fingerprint mirror and interior surface coatings

Scratch-proof coatings

Wear resistant nanocoatings for engines

Lubricant additives

Self-cleaning coatings on glass

Anti-corrosion engine coatings

Anti-bacterial interior trim and upholstery coatings.

The Global Market for Nanocoatings in the Automotive Industry covers the aforementioned coatings and applications, market revenue estimates to 2025, and features over 70 company profiles.

