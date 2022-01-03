Global Helicopter Simulator Market - Size, Insights, Scope, Compound Annual Growth, Forecast to - 2026

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 04:23:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Helicopter Simulator Market is evaluated to register a 3.76% CAGR during the review period. A helicopter simulator is designed exclusively to A helicopter simulator allows aspiring pilots to train in the most extreme conditions,



Global Helicopter Simulator Market is evaluated to register a 3.76% CAGR during the review period. A helicopter simulator is designed exclusively to A helicopter simulator allows aspiring pilots to train in the most extreme conditions, which is not possible in regular training. The growth of the market is fuelled by the technological advancements in graphics, computing speed, hardware, and visual displays for simulation platforms that have made virtual piloting of aircraft more realistic.

The Global Helicopter Simulator market is anticipated to enhance at a fast pace owing to the rising demand for military helicopters globally. Governments of different countries are focused on renovating existing helicopters with the latest and advanced ones, along with modifying existing systems that are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, many military forces use simulators to minimize expenditures on the fuel and maintenance of training helicopters. The military segment is evaluated to register a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period and the segment accounted for a share of 43.60% in 2019, with a market value of USD 288.3 million.

Market Segmentation

The Global Helicopter Simulator Market has been classified based on Type, Component, Platform, and Region. Based on the type segment, the global helicopter simulator market is bifurcated into motion simulator and fixed-base simulator.

In terms of component segment, the global helicopter simulator market has been sub-divided into the visual system, control system, cockpit, and instruments, and panels. By application, the global helicopter simulator market has been classified into commercial and military.

Regional Analysis

Geographically the helicopter simulator market has been segmented, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share during the assessment period owing to increasing product demand from the major players of the US and Canada such as CAE, Inc., TRU Simulation+Training, Inc., and Frasca International, Inc. The region has the topmost simulator utilization rate for economic as well as military applications. Additionally, more than 100 helicopter training centers are operating in North America to accomplish the rising demand for helicopter simulators.

In 2019, North America accounted for 34.52% share of the helicopter simulator market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the third-largest market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the rapidly-growing market for helicopter simulators during the forecast period.

Major Players

The major players in the global helicopter simulator market are CAE Inc. (Canada), Thales Group (France), TRU Simulation+Training Inc. (US), FRASCA International Inc. (US), Ryan Aerospace (Australia), Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH (Germany), ELITE Simulation Solutions AG (Switzerland), Fidelity Flight Simulation Incorporated (US), FLYIT Simulators Inc. (US), FlyThisSim Inc. (US), and iSim Limited (New Zealand).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

