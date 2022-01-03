Global TFT-LCD Market - Size, Scope, Forecast to - 2019-2024

Japan, Japan, Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:05:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global TFT-LCD market attained a value of USD 149.1 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow further in the forecast period of 2019-2024 with a CAGR of 4.8% and is projected to reach a value of USD 199.4 billion by 2024.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global TFT-LCD market attained a value of USD 149.1 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow further in the forecast period of 2019-2024 with a CAGR of 4.8% and is projected to reach a value of USD 199.4 billion by 2024. The current TFT-LCD market is driven by the increasing demand for flat panel TVs, good quality smartphones, tablets, and vehicle monitoring systems along with the growing gaming industry.

The global display market is dominated by the flat panel display with TFT-LCD being the most popular flat panel type and is being driven by strong demand from emerging economies, especially those in Asia Pacific like India, China, Korea, and Taiwan, among others. The rising demand for consumer electronics like LCD TVs, PCs, laptops, SLR cameras, navigation equipment and others have been aiding the growth of TFT-LCD display panels market.

TFT-LCD is a type of liquid crystal display where each pixel is attached to a thin film transistor. Since the early 2000s, all LCD computer screens are TFT as they have a better response time and improved colour quality. With favourable properties like being light weight, slim, high in resolution and low in power consumption, they are in high demand in almost all sectors where displays are needed. Even with their larger dimensions, TFT-LCD are more feasible as they can be viewed from a wider angle, are not susceptible to reflection and are lighter weight than traditional CRT TVs.

Based on the size of the mother glass used during the initial panel manufacturing process, the TFT-LCD display panel market can be divided into different ‘Generations'. Currently Generation 8 is the most popular TFT-LCD display panel type, having a global market share of 40% and

Based on size, the global TFT-LCD panels market can be further divided into large, medium and small sized panels with large sized panels (>10") dominating the market.

TFT-LCD display panels find extensive use in televisions, mobile phones, mobile PCs, monitors, and automotive industry, among others. In 2018, the market found its leading application in the television industry.

The global TFT-LCD market is being driven by the growing household demand for average and large-sized flat panel TVs as well as a growing demand for slim, high-resolution smart phones with large screens. The rising demand for portable and small-sized tablets in the educational and commercial sectors has also been aiding the TFT-LCD market growth. Increasing demand for automotive displays, a growing gaming industry and the emerging popularity of 3D cinema, are all major drivers for the market. Despite the concerns about an over-supply in the market, the shipments of large TFT-LCD again rose in 2018.

North America is the largest market for TFT-LCD, with over one-third of the global share. It is followed closely by the Asia-Pacific region, where countries like India, China, Korea, and Taiwan are significant emerging market for TFT-LCD panels. China and India are among the fastest growing markets in the region. The growth of the demand in these regions have been assisted by the growth in their economy, a rise in disposable incomes and an increasing demand for consumer electronics.

Competitive Landscape

The report analyses the following key players including their capacity, market share, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation (Che Mei Optoelectronics Corp.)

AU Optronics Corp.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co. Ltd

EMR's comprehensive report covers the value chain analysis, SWOT analysis as well as an assessment of the TFT-LCD market based on Porter's five forces model.

