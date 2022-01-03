Global Market for Smart Coatings: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 22:18:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart coatings are coating systems that are capable of responding dynamically to external changes in their environment.



Smart coatings are coating systems that are capable of responding dynamically to external changes in their environment. These types of coatings elicit a sensory response to environmental stimuli such as changes in temperature or current and respond accordingly.



Although smart coatings are not new, the growing development of nanotechnology and advanced materials has opened new avenues for multi-functional coatings that sense and react to stress, pressure, corrosion, radiation and biological stimuli. The incorporation of multi-functional, smart nanofillers to polymer matrix results in a range of unique properties.

Examples of smart coatings include stimuli responsive, conductive, self-healing, and super hydrophobic systems. This report assesses the latest technical developments in the smart coatings market including:



Smart coating types analysis

The global smart coating market is segmented into self-healing coatings, electrochromic coatings, thermochromic coatings, hydrophobic coatings, superhydrophobic coatings, smart windows and glass coatings and films, oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and piezoelectric coatings.



Smart coating producer competitive analysis

The key players in the global smart coating market are profiled including products and target markets.



Smart coating end user market analysis

The global smart coating end user application market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, marine, medical & healthcare, military & defence, packaging, textiles and apparel, energy, oil & gas.



This report will answer the following questions:



How large is the current market for smart coatings?

What is the status of these technology areas?

What is driving deployment of these coatings?

What are the potential market opportunities?

Who are developing these coatings and in what market?

Report contents include:



Stage of commercialization for smart coatings, from basic research to market entry.

Market revenues forecasts to 2030.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for smart coatings including revenues, growth rates etc.

In-depth company profiles, including products and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Companies profiled in the report include Autonomic Materials, Covestro, SLIPS Technologies, Suprapolix BV, Battelle, Oceanit, Tesla Nanocoatings and many more.

