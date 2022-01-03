Global Market for Electronic Textiles (E-textiles) and Smart Clothing: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:51:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- The development of integrated electronics and responsive functionality on textiles has led to the emergence of E-textiles and smart textiles accommodating the revolution we are witnessing in wearable electronics.



Traditional textiles simply function as a covering material. Based on the rapidly changing global demands and due to advanced technological improvements, the development of integrated electronics and responsive functionality on textiles has led to the emergence of E-textiles and smart textiles accommodating the revolution we are witnessing in wearable electronics. The development of high value-added products such as smart fabrics and clothing, wearable consumer and medical devices and protective textiles has increased rapidly in the last decade. Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings and conductive nanomaterials has led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibers, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles.

Advances in the ability to free-form print circuit processes enables electronic systems to be assembled directly onto textile items. This type of technology, "E-textiles," will compete with existing wearable devices that have dominated the market (smartwatches and fitness trackers), as a more discrete alternative to health and physiological monitoring. Electronic textiles incorporate interdisciplinary studies such as textiles, nano/micro technologies, computing systems, and communications and information technologies.

Smart textiles, also known as intelligent textiles, smart wear and smart clothing, can be described as materials which can sense and react to environmental conditions or stimuli according to thermal, mechanical, electrical, magnetic, or other bases. They can be divided into two major categories i) active, and ii) passive smart textiles. Passive smart textiles can change their situation according to environmental stimuli while active smart textiles are equipped with sensors and actuators that can detect several signals from the environment and then give a meaningful response.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends in electronic textiles (E-textiles) and smart clothing.

and smart clothing. Materials and components analysis.

Applications and markets including smart clothing products, heated clothing, sports and fitness, smart footwear, military, medical and healthcare, workplace monitoring, wearable advertising and power sources for E-textiles.

Global market size by market, forecast to 2027.

112 company profiles including BioSerenity SAS, Clim8, Chronolife, Conductive Transfers, Descente Ltd., Devan Chemicals and more.

