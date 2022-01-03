Global Market for Natural Fibres: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 21:40:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- Natural fibers are either plant-based (ligno) cellulosics, animal-based protein fibers or inorganic polymers.
There are global concerns regarding the use of non-renewable materials in manufacturing, and increasing environmental legislation. There is pressure, both consumer and regulatory, for products that are more environmentally friendly and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As a result, the use of natural fibers in products and composites will continue to grow as major contributors towards a biobased economy.
Natural fibers are either plant-based (ligno) cellulosics, animal-based protein fibers or inorganic polymers. They possess advantages over synthetic fibres including widespread availability, low cost, low density, acceptable modulus-weight ratio, high acoustic damping, low manufacturing energy consumption, low carbon footprint and biodegradability.
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111513
Report contents include:
- Market drivers for natural fibers.
- Market trends.
- Global revenues for natural fibers 2020-2030, by fiber types, market and region.
- Technology challenges.
- Covid-19 market impact.
- Analysis of types of natural fibers.
- Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.
- Profiles of 67 natural fiber companies. Companies profiled include Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos and many more.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Global Market for Natural Fibres: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.