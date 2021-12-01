Cognitive Corp. Partners with Verum Consulting to Elevate Visibility of Hybrid Workplace ESG Reporting Using Blockchain Smart Contracts

Chicago, IL December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cognitive Corp. today announced a partnership with Minneapolis-based Verum Consulting that will utilize the Cognitive CWX blockchain project to bring the Verum Remote Work Index to market.

“Cognitive’s CWX blockchain project was developed to foster innovation within the built environment,” says James C. Waddell, Executive Vice President at Cognitive Corp. “We are pleased to support the development and launch of the Verum Remote Work Index. Corporations of all sizes are finding Environmental, Social Responsibility & Governance (ESG) to be of paramount importance. Utilizing the Verum Remote Work Index, companies will have visibility into the impact their remote and hybrid workforce has on ESG scores. Companies can even reward the employee’s choices toward improving ESG goal attainment.”

“For years, Corporations struggled to demonstrate the significant value they bring to their company’s bottom line,” says Vik Bangia, CEO of Verum Consulting, LLC. “Verum’s Remote Work Index is designed to translate a company’s remote and hybrid workplace initiatives into meaningful metrics for inclusion into their ESG reporting. Cognitive’s, data-driven platform provides insights to quantify and report this data across the enterprise and get buy-in at the individual employee level.”

The benefits of this new partnership and launch of the Verum Remote Work Index include:

- Enterprise ability to quantify the level of remote flexibility inherent to every role in the organization.

-- Align remote work with corporate ESG goals and reporting

-- Surface insights on hybrid workplace impact to carbon footprint reduction

-- Socialize metrics and visibility into DEI impacts

- Utilizing CWX crypto tokens as an incentive to reward employees for making positive choices related to ESG

About Cognitive Corp.: Cognitive enables optimization of workplace as a tool for employee engagement, wellbeing, and inclusion by - aligning HR, Facility and IT towards common strategic metrics and integrated technologies.

About Verum Consulting LLC: Verum is a Corporate Real Estate and Facilities Management outsourcing advisory firm and workplace strategy practice. Along with its OutsourceUSA network, Verum provides a host of services that deliver value by focusing on the employee-centric future of work.

About Cognitive CWX: CWX is a Bep-20 Token on the Binance Smart Chain expected to launch on or before 1 January 2022.

CWX is a community devoted to promoting research, development, and deployment of robust human-centric technologies within the built environment. Such technologies would augment or increase human sensory reception, emotive ability, and/or cognitive capacity as well as radically improve human interaction, wellbeing and sustainable productivity.

