CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call

Globe Newswire  
December 28, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET. The results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Monday, January 24, 2022.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 621-5851 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and provide conference number 9688475. International callers should dial +1 (470) 495-9492 and enter the same conference number.

The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rienoizn. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 and provide conference number 9688475, passcode 9067. International callers should dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the same confirmation number. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company's website https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families.

Investor Contact
Heather Worley| CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
214.442.5898| heather@crossfirst.com


