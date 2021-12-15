 Skip to main content

Karen Cox has been honored by the 2021 Lawyers in Real Estate Awards from Connect Media

Globe Newswire  
December 15, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Dallas, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan proudly announces that Karen Cox has received the 2021 Lawyers in Real Estate Award, presented by Connect Media. The Connect Media editorial team selected winners from hundreds of nominations across the U.S. for this year's Lawyers in Real Estate Awards. Honorees were selected for excelling in their practices as well as their contributions to the community.

"The KRCL Real Estate practice has been a dynamic part of the Dallas commercial real estate market for nearly 30 years and it is especially gratifying to receive this honor as we approach the firm's 30th anniversary. Connect Media is a top source of news for the commercial real estate industry and their support and recognition is very meaningful to me," said Karen Cox, Managing Director and Chair of the Board for KRCL.

The full list of 2021 honorees are highlighted on the Connect CRE website and email announcements to the Connect Media national database of over 150,000 commercial real estate professionals.

Attachment 


Christine Harris
Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC
713-425-7676
cnharris@krcl.com

Sheila Sheley
Sheley Marketing LLC
214-734-6424
scsheley@sheleymarketing.com
