Statement from the Catholic Community of Waukesha regarding the tragic event that took place at the Waukesha Christmas parade on November 21st and updates on injured members. Information for donations to the Parade Family Support Fund.

Waukesha, WI November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Following is a statement from the Catholic Community of Waukesha regarding the tragic event that took place at the Waukesha Christmas parade on November 21 and updates on injured members:

We are a resilient community anchored in the belief that God’s presence comes to life in the midst of tragedy. We may not be there yet, but we know that God’s love will conquer all pain. As Catholic Christians, we will not let the horrific pain we experienced on Sunday, November 23, define us.

For many years, our individual churches and school have participated in the parade, but this is the first year that the Catholic Community of Waukesha walked together in the parade. We are aware of eighteen parishioners that were injured and ten remain hospitalized. Fr. Patrick Heppe was one of the injured individuals. He is currently home recovering from a concussion. A Parade Family Support fund has been established and donations may be made on www.ccwauk.org/parade..

We continue to minister to those who were impacted and lift up the community of Waukesha in our prayers. God’s light, grace and love will have the last word. Our faith will carry us forward to our next moments... as individuals and as a community.

About the Catholic Community of Waukesha

The Catholic Community of Waukesha represents the four Catholic Churches in the city of Waukesha, St. Joseph, St. John Neumann, St. Mary. The community consists of 4,400 families representing 14,000 Catholics. The community also includes Waukesha Catholic School System which provides k4-8th grade education for 430 students.

