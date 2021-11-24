Voxtur Analytics to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV:VXTR, OTCQB:VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that it will report its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, November 29, 2021.



Conference Call Dial-in Details:

At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (888) 743-7963 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 8478848.

A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, December 30, 2021) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 8478848. Alternatively, the call recording can also be accessed on Voxtur's website.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Voxtur's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: (416) 708-9764

jordan@voxtur.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

info@voxtur.com

Tel: 416.479.9547



