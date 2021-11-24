 Skip to main content

Molecular Partners Announces Presentation at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 24, 2021 1:00am   Comments
ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG ((SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Nov 30, 2021, at 8:00 AM EST.

The webcasted presentation will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG 
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs


For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Shai Biran, Ph.D.
shai.biran@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

