 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating Meta Platforms, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB).

In September and October of 2021, internal documents concerning Meta's operations have revealed that Meta failed to maintain a fair platform for all users, immunized high-profile users from its own rules, and failed to take effective action against bad actors on its platforms such as drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent criminals.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Meta and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact us at (914) 733-7256 or via email at afarah@lowey.com or agreco@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: afarah@lowey.com
          agreco@lowey.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com