Summa Networks Nominated for Best Network Software Breakthrough for NextGen HSS

European developer of NextGen Subscriber Data Management solution, Summa Networks has been nominated for Best Network Software Breakthrough award.

Madrid, Spain, January 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Summa Networks has been nominated for the award Best Network Software Breakthrough (companies under $10M Annual Global Revenue). Summa Networks received the nomination for their NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server) and HLR (Home Location Register), a carrier-grade solution for Subscriber Data Management that combines LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR in a single piece of software, allowing seamless interworking between 3G, 4G, 4.5G and 5G. Summa Networks’ software suite is suitable for both voice, data and IoT applications.

The award is part of the Global Mobile Awards, the most prestigious award in mobile technology, which will enter their twenty-fifth year at GSMA MWC Barcelona 2020. The awards celebrate the key innovations and achievements across the mobile industry.

Like John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) says: “The GLOMO Awards provide a world stage on which to celebrate the most inspirational and innovative developments across our industry, recoginsing the companies and individuals leading the way in everything from 5G & intelligent Connectivity to emerging market innovation and diversity in tech. The awards attract a significant level of high-quality entries, so being nominated today is a great achievement.”

Javier Martin, CEO of Summa Networks, says: “It is already a great result to be nominated to this prestigious award. We are proud to be seen as one of the innovators in the mobile industry, paving the road to 5G. This rewards our efforts towards our vision of developing breakthrough network technology for MVNOs, MVNEs and MNOs of all sizes.”

The award ceremony will be held during the MWC in Barcelona (Spain), on February 25 from 16:30 to 17:45.

Summa Networks will exhibit at the MWC Barcelona on 24-27 February 2020.

About Summa Networks

Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. Our unique NextGen HSS reaches further than current HSS and HLR solutions and can be seamlessly deployed in-house and in Cloud environments. It enables smooth interworking between 3G and 4G thanks to LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR open standard technologies in one piece of software and is ready to evolve into 5G. Summa Networks is the solution of choice for IoT applications, VoLTE in-a-box and VoWiFi. Summa Networks is part of Enreach, which prides itself in the success of companies such as the Dutch and German telecom provider Voiceworks, the leading German PBX provider Swyx and the French software company Centile. Website: www.summanetworks.com

