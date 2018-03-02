MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge Connected Things Conference To Delve into the Rapid Transformation of Ideas into IoT Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of connected things is now. Hundreds of millions of networked devices are interacting with each other today. Mobile operators are managing nearly 500 million "things" – and this doesn't even include devices connected through other means.



The effects on business and society are profound. So, too, are the opportunities and challenges that come with them – ranging from efficiently managing a tsunami of data, ensuring security and adapting business models to the connected world.

"The initial challenge in IoT/Machine to Machine was how to identify what devices to connect and the related business models and methods to do so," said Connected Things Conference Chairman Mark Thirman. "The future really has arrived for the Internet of Things because we're now able to explore the uses for the data collected."

Slated for April 5 at the MIT Media Lab, the annual MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge (MITEF) Connected Things conference will bring together internationally recognized industry leaders to share their insights and real-world experiences – shedding light on where we are and where we're going with IoT. Together with the speakers, attendees will explore the promise and potential pitfalls of a world where networks are ubiquitous, billions of data points are processed and made meaningful, and security is guaranteed.

Connected Things 2018 will include keynote addresses from:

Panel topics will include:

Connectivity is Here, The Future is Now

The IoT Data Tsunami Has Arrived, Now What?

The Future of IoT is Now, Can IoT Security Catch Up?

Point / Counter Point: Blockchain & IoT

The evening will conclude with a cocktail networking reception.

"In just the four years that we've hosted this conference, we've gone from considering IoT's potential to seeing widescale deployments," said MITEF of Cambridge Executive Director Katja Wald. "It's exciting that now we're discussing how IoT will intersect with emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial Intelligence."

Event sponsors include American Tower, MathWorks and Nutter, with MassTLC as marketing partner. The conference will also highlight companies showcasing a range of future-forward products. Exhibitors will include CIMCON Lighting, ConnectM, Helium, Nova Mobile Systems, Open Data Soft and SteamIQ. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting, please contact Katja Wald at kwald@mit.edu .

Event Details

April 5, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MIT Media Lab, 75 Amherst St., Cambridge, Mass.

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – Registration and Networking

9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. – Welcome and Keynotes

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. – Lunch and Networking

2:00 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. – Keynotes, Panels & Presentations

5:50 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. – Cocktail Networking Reception

Registration and more information available online.

Follow MITEF of Cambridge on Twitter at @mitefcmb and Connected Things 2018 with #ConnectedThings2018.

About the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

The MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge is the founding chapter and one of 27 worldwide chapters comprising the MIT Enterprise Forum, Inc. Offering more than 40 programs and events annually that inspire innovation, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge initiatives facilitate critical one-on-one mentoring while providing team services that increase the skills and expertise necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed.

MITEF CONTACT: Katja Wald MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge 617-253-8238 kwald@mit.edu MEDIA CONTACT: Gabrielle Kondracki CHEN PR for MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge 781-672-3113 gkondracki@chenpr.com